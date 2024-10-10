Cynclair keen to become global player

Listen to this article

Cynclair Co Ltd, a Thai cybersecurity startup, has set an ambitious goal to become a global player by next year after its recent expansion into the Southeast Asian market, offering a next-generation threat detection solution.

The company wants to build its knowledge and capability to promote Thailand's tech sovereignty and has a plan to develop a mobile app powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for detecting mobile scams, said Tanajak Watanakij, chief technology officer and founder of Cynclair Co.

The company sees opportunities in the cybersecurity market, he said.

Cynclair was founded in 2022 with registered capital of 1 million baht as a spinoff from defence and security firm R V Connex Co Ltd, which has registered capital of 1 billion baht.

Mr Tanajak said Cynclair has deep expertise in facing sophisticated cyberthreats, including advanced persistent threats and nation-state adversaries. This legacy in protecting critical infrastructure can be channelled into making cybersecurity accessible to all, he said.

"We understand the challenges businesses face because we've been on the customer side ourselves. At Cynclair, we believe that cybersecurity should be accessible to everyone -- from small businesses to university students and retirees-- not just limited to state agencies and large enterprises," said Mr Tanajak.

Cynclair has earned recognition for becoming the first managed detection and response (MDR) service provider in Southeast Asia to be featured on Gartner Peer Insights.

"Our investment is mainly on people at 40 million baht per year and we've expanded through partnerships which makes the expansion faster," he said.

Mr Tanajak said he realises the challenge of convincing global technology companies to have confidence in local tech companies.

The company deals with the challenge by demonstrating technical measurements which show that it achieves threat detection and response within 20 minutes, on par with the global average (22 minutes), and with competitive prices on a subscription base.

The company's AZURITES OpenXDR's MDR solution offers three key capabilities, including AI-powered alerts that are easy to understand, instilling confidence in businesses about their security posture and addressing the shortage of cybersecurity talent.

The second capability is real-time adaptive defences which utilise automated, AI-driven threat hunts that continuously scan for risks, identifying potential threats.

The third one is the Automated Incident Response (IR) Playbooks which trigger alerts and take immediate action to neutralise risks.

"We have support in English and later next year we'll support multiple languages such as Thai, Japanese, Bahasa Indonesian and Spanish," he said.

The company has partners in seven countries, including Thailand, Singapore, India, Malaysia and Myanmar.

In 2025, the company plans to enter markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, said Mr Tanajak. Cynclair aims to break-even or gain a profit this year.

Joel Wong, chief executive of Cynclair, said the company's solutions not only detect threats, but also hunt them down, explain them clearly and respond instantly.