Research project findings highlight 'Thai creator culture'

Assoc Prof Craig says that creators are an influential group, serving as a key driver of the global economy.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) Plc partnered with the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, led by Assoc Prof David Craig, to unveil the findings from the "Thai Creator Culture" study.

Assoc Prof Craig, a renowned scholar in social media and a recipient of a research grant from the Fulbright Foundation, developed the "Thai Creator Culture" research project as part of broader research into local creator cultures in Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East.

The study aims to understand how creators in these areas compete with creators from the other side of the globe.

Assoc Prof Craig partnered on this research with Asst Prof Jess Salathong from Chulalongkorn University and Saittawut Matt Yutthawaorakool, a graduate student at the Asian Institute of Technology.

This collaboration was introduced by Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive of Gulf Energy Development Plc. Mr Sarath is also AIS vice-chairman and a member of the USC Annenberg Board of Councilors.

The study revealed four major categories of Thai creators. The first is commerce creators, who blend product promotion, reviews and direct sales, using their influence to stimulate purchases through affiliate marketing, sponsorships and live sales.

The second is socio-cultural creators, who focus on social and cultural issues, engaging their audiences in discussions about identity, community and societal change.

The third group is multicultural and diversity creators, who emphasise diversity in race, gender and culture, using their platforms to promote equality and inclusivity, such as LGBTQ creators.

The fourth group is nomad creators, who are frequent travellers who produce content based on their experiences, promoting local tourism and products to national and international audiences.

"Creators are an influential group, serving as a key driver of the global economy," said Assoc Prof Craig.

He said they have the potential to be a brand in their own right, creating online communities, while generating online to offline revenue from their own spaces, platforms and other channels.

Furthermore, these creators add economic value to surrounding industries by driving the development of mobile services and features, making them a hub for creating economic value for related platforms and ecosystems, said Assoc Prof Craig.

"This exchange and research collaboration has provided valuable insights that will help shape the future direction of the global economy and society in a concrete way," he said.