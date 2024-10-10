Economists press for autonomy of BoT

Economists have restated their calls for the Bank of Thailand to retain its independence, suggesting it is essential for the country's economic growth.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at the Thai Development Research Institute, said this issue has been proven globally -- countries with independent central banks have the ability to maintain economic stability, keep inflation at low levels, and record better economic expansion compared with nations with central banks that lack independence.

The independent committee tasked with selecting a new central bank board chairman failed to reach a conclusion on Tuesday, requesting more time to verify the qualifications of the candidates.

A date for the next meeting to consider the candidates has not been set.

According to Mr Nonarit, the role of the board chairman is akin to a "super CEO", responsible for setting the central bank's direction. Therefore, this individual should be politically independent, forward-thinking and capable of using academic principles to analyse the issues, he said.

The differing economic perspectives of the central bank and the government require open dialogue to bridge the differences, using empirical academic evidence to evaluate the pros and cons of various policies, said Mr Nonarit.

A source from the banking industry who requested anonymity said the private sector wants the new board chairman to increase confidence among all stakeholders, including the public, business owners and foreign investors.

The private sector wants continued collaboration on fiscal and monetary policy to support Thailand's ongoing economic recovery, the source said. Fiscal and monetary policies should be complementary to assist vulnerable groups, such as low-income earners and those burdened by high levels of debt, who are most affected by the sluggish economic conditions, according to the source.

Addressing the country's high level of household debt requires close coordination in terms of fiscal and monetary policies, the source said.

An economist at a financial institution who also requested anonymity said while the central bank's board chairman may not have a direct role in day-to-day management, the position could influence key decisions, such as the selection of the next central bank governor once Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput's term ends in September 2025.

The Pheu Thai-led government coalition has repeatedly stated that it favours a central bank policy rate cut, while it aims for alignment on government stimulus measures to lift the Thai economy.

"Although the board chairman does not directly determine the policy rate, the position may exert indirect influence. The independence of the central bank is a crucial factor the government must consider to build confidence among all stakeholders," said the economist.

Gun Hathaisattha, equity strategist at CGS International Securities (Thailand), said the market is watching the selection process for the new board chairman, hoping that monetary and fiscal policies will be more closely correlated going forward.

While rising conflicts between the central bank and Finance Ministry could cause Thailand to be downgraded, the market has greater concerns regarding the ability of the 10,000-baht cash handout to boost the economy, he said.

"If the 10,000-baht handout fails to stimulate the economy as the government expects, the country will be at higher risk of a downgrade because it adds a burden to public debt, which is already high," Mr Gun told the Bangkok Post.

"We expect the Thai policy rate to be slashed once in the fourth quarter, either at the October or December meeting. A GDP downgrade would offer more rationale for a rate cut."