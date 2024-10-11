Heavy rainfall drowns domestic travel plans

Drivers attempt to make their way through floodwater in Hua Hin district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

Heavy downpours in Hua Hin and Cha-am are expected to affect tourism during the three-day holiday this weekend, worsening domestic sentiment, as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) highlighted natural disasters as the most critical factor to watch during the high season.

Earlier this week, Cha-am, Hua Hin and parts of Phetkasem Highway were affected by flooding measuring 20-40 centimetres, attributed to persistent rainfall.

Udom Srimahachota, vice-president of the Thai Hotels Association's western chapter, said it took tourists an extra two hours to reach hotels in those areas.

Even though the situation has eased, the Southern-east Coast Meteorological Center forecasts severe rainfall in the southern provinces, including Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, from Oct 10-13.

Mr Udom said the association estimates the number of domestic tourists might dip by 30% as they avoid travel delays.

"The recent floods in Hua Hin and Cha-am, together with the severe northern flooding in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have impacted domestic tourism sentiment, discouraging them from booking trips during the holiday," said Mr Udom.

At present, the forward bookings for the mid-October holiday are only 50-60%.

He said Hua Hin and Cha-am still lack efficient water management and drainage facilities.

As the rainfall tends to worsen every year due to climate change, the government should develop infrastructure which should be able to handle the heaviest rainfall.

Mr Udom said the government should also improve the disaster alert system, as locals and operators are informed via social media, not by official channels.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency upgraded possible risks from natural disasters as one of the most critical factors to watch during this high season, as many places are expected to be impacted until November.

She said the agency would seek cooperation with related public and private parties to prepare an emergency plan or risk management if the situation escalates.

In addition to severe weather, the TAT's market analysis found slow economic growth and higher demand for overseas travel have dampened Thai tourism for the remainder of the year.

Local tourists might keep travelling in the winter, but they would adjust their plans to accommodate restricted budgets, such as reducing the length of stays and spending only on necessary items.

Ms Thapanee said the TAT has also detected the growth of the outbound market since August, as more national tourism organisations place more focus on affluent Thai travellers.