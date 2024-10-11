Hyatt aiming to capitalise on health and wellness food trend

Sadonès: Bullish on Thailand and region

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts is tapping into health and wellness food, aiming to capitalise on growth in this industry, which is expected to double within five years in Asia-Pacific.

Christophe Sadonès, vice-president of food and beverage, events and product development in Asia-Pacific at Hyatt, said the demand for health and wellness food is surging in Thailand and many countries in Asia.

Mr Sadonès said local and international guests, both in the leisure and business segments, expect hotels to have healthy menu options. Wellness choices include functional food, gluten-free and keto items.

Restaurants at eight Hyatt hotels in Thailand allot 20-30% of their food offerings to wellness-focused options, representing an upward trend.

At some properties dedicated to the wellness tourism market, such as Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, the wellness-focused dishes comprise up to 80% of the entire menu.

According to a survey by Euromonitor, 25% of Thais are actively managing their diet, while 65% prioritise health-conscious ingredients.

Hyatt operates 296 hotels in Asia-Pacific under 13 brands, running 850 restaurants and bars. In Thailand, it has eight hotels under five brands, with 35 restaurants and bars.

Restaurants and bars are a new driver for hotel performance, Mr Sadonès said.

Hyatt also recently launched a new dining campaign in Thailand, collaborating with nutritionists to promote mindful eating.

Mr Sadonès said Thailand was chosen as the first country for the campaign due to its wide range of brands and hotels, as well as its robust food and tourism industry.

At Hyatt, food ingredients are locally sourced, while its hotels also operate waste management and surplus food reduction initiatives.

Regarding the recovery in tourism, Thailand remains among the top destinations with robust tourism in the region, along with Japan and Indonesia.

He said the future of Thailand and Southeast Asia is positive, thanks to demand from American, European and Asian travellers.