How to build an aspiration mindset

One of the biggest challenges leaders face today is figuring out how to keep their talented employees engaged and growing within the company. Recently, I had a vice-president ask me, “What should we do if the talented employees we want to develop don’t want to participate in our talent programmes?”

It’s a great question and one that’s becoming more common. Many organisations struggle with the same issue — how do we keep our best people when they don’t seem interested in the opportunities we’re offering? The answer lies in building an Aspiration Mindset — something that’s becoming more important than ever.

Why Employees Sometimes Don’t Want to Grow

Before jumping into how to fix this, it’s important to understand why some employees don’t want to take part in development programmes, even when they’re considered high-potential. In my experience, there are usually two main reasons:

1. Better opportunities elsewhere: Talented people know they have options. With so many opportunities outside the company, they’re often drawn to roles with better pay, more responsibility, or clearer career paths.

2. Unclear future inside the company: If employees don’t see a clear path for their future within the organisation, it’s hard for them to get excited about staying. Without a visible vision for growth or career development, they may wonder why they should invest time in the company’s programmes.

The Power of an Aspiration Mindset

Here’s where the Aspiration Mindset comes in. This mindset is all about inspiring employees to want more for themselves and the company. Without it, employees may feel stuck, lose motivation, or even leave for better opportunities. And when they leave, you’re not just losing talent — you’re losing the chance to build the future leaders your organisation needs.

Building this mindset doesn’t happen by accident. It requires effort from leaders and organisations to show employees that there’s a future for them within the company — and that they play a big part in it.

How Leaders Can Help Build an Aspiration Mindset

1. Clarify the path forward: Employees want to know where they’re headed. If they can’t see a future in the company, they’re likely to look elsewhere. Leaders need to show employees what the future looks like for them within the organisation — what opportunities are available, what skills they need to develop, and how they can grow.

Tip: Make sure to communicate regularly about career paths and how individual roles fit into the company’s overall goals.

2. Create real growth opportunities: Employees want to feel like they’re growing and being challenged. If development programmes feel like just another task, they won’t engage. Make these opportunities meaningful by connecting them to their personal and career goals.

Tip: Offer learning programmes, mentorship, and real-world projects that give employees the chance to grow in ways that matter to them.

3. Make it safe to aspire: People don’t want to take risks if they feel like they might be punished for failing. A culture of psychological safety — where it’s okay to share ideas and make mistakes — encourages employees to push themselves and try new things.

Tip: Create an environment where employees feel comfortable talking about their goals and even their failures. Let them know it’s part of the growth process.

4. Celebrate progress along the way: Growth isn’t just about reaching the finish line — it’s about celebrating the steps along the journey. Recognising small wins can help employees stay motivated and focused on their long-term goals.

Tip: Make it a habit to acknowledge and celebrate the progress employees make, no matter how small. It keeps them engaged and motivated.

5. Give ownership and responsibility: Employees are more likely to stay if they feel like they have a say in their growth. Encourage them to take ownership of their careers and be active participants in their development, rather than passive recipients of what’s offered.

Tip: Give employees the autonomy to take the lead on projects and make decisions. This builds confidence and commitment to their future in the company.

In the case of the vice-president who was struggling to keep top talent engaged, the solution was to rethink how the organisation was communicating with its employees. They needed to provide clearer growth paths and connect the talent development programmes to each employee’s personal goals.

We helped the company focus on giving employees a more meaningful development experience, emphasising how their growth contributed to the company’s future. This approach helped reignite employee engagement and encouraged them to see a future within the company.

Final Thoughts

In a world full of opportunities, organisations must focus on building aspiration from within. Employees need to see a clear path forward, feel supported, and be inspired by their leaders.

Leaders who create an aspiration mindset in their teams will not only keep their best people — they’ll unlock the potential of every employee.

Dr Thidarat Ariyaprasert is the Commercial Director at BTS Thailand, part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent and succession planning, and organisational transformation can contact her directly at thidarat_a@seasiacenter.com or connect with her on LinkedIn