GDH chief seeks state support for film industry

Listen to this article

The future of Thai cinema holds promise, but the industry needs more support from the government to grow, according to GDH, a leading local film company.

Jina Osothsilp, chief executive of GDH 559 Co Ltd, said the stagnant economy could affect the local film industry as viewers are more selective with their film choices, demanding intriguing plots and high production values.

She said the Thai film industry appears to be on the path to recovery after the pandemic, with government promotion of Thai cultural exports such as films, books and TV series.

One initiative to promote the creative industry is the planned establishment of the Thailand Creative Content Agency (Thacca) in 2025.

Thacca is expected to serve as a one-stop service integrating plans and budgets, developing a soft power industry ecosystem.

Ms Jina said government support could enhance the potential of the Thai film industry.

"Supporting the film industry must be a national agenda item. Thailand could learn lessons from successes in other countries such as South Korea," she said.

Ms Jina proposed the government consider offering tax incentives for Thai film production as it offers cash rebates to foreign film productions.

Furthermore, the government should promote more Thai films abroad, fostering recognition of Thai cinema among moviegoers, film critics and studios.

She said the industry has long faced a staffing shortage, and coupled with the proliferation of streaming platforms in the Thai market, the demand for skilled workers has soared.

Moreover, the government should consider reducing the personal income tax for film industry personnel, which could attract more skilled people to the industry, said Ms Jina.

To tackle the manpower shortage, she said the government should provide financial support for film studies programmes in universities.

Educational funding should draw more students to the industry, said Ms Jina.

Film production courses should be redesigned to incorporate more aspects of film management, with on-the-job training in the film industry, she said.

The goal is to equip students with stronger skills and competencies, covering areas such as cost management, idea development, project execution and production management, among others.

Ms Jina said GDH is releasing three movies this year.

Premiering six months ago, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has earned almost 2 billion baht worldwide.

Released in August, The Paradise of Thorns generated more than 70 million baht in combined receipts screening in Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

She said next month the company plans to release another comedy-horror movie titled 404.

In the coming years, GDH wants to continue to produce high-quality films for the Thai market and distribute them globally, with plans to develop an English-speaking film by a Thai production team, said Ms Jina.

"The company plans to increase production capacity in the future, through collaboration with partners, both local and foreign," she said.

GDH expects to release four movies in 2025, and up to six more projects are in the pipeline in the years to come, said Ms Jina.