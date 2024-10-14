Mechanism seeks stronger Thai-Chinese connection

Listen to this article

Executives line up at a briefing to promote the formation of the coordination mechanism.

The private sectors in Thailand and China jointly established the "Coordination Mechanism for Sustainable Thai-Chinese Business Promotion" to promote trade and investment in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries.

Established by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Board of Trade, the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Enterprises Association, the mechanism aims to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two nations, as well as resilience against global economic uncertainty.

The mechanism is supported by the Chinese embassy with the objective of fostering trade and investment cooperation, exchanging in-depth information and reducing trade barriers.

Poj Aramwattananont, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and a representative for the coordination mechanism, said it should strengthen business relations between the two countries and reduce trade barriers, particularly regulatory hurdles and restrictions.

He said this mechanism will build confidence among Thai and Chinese businesses so they can jointly develop sustainable relations covering eight activities: the provision of accurate and in-depth economic and trade information via various platforms; the exchange of business trends and updates through seminars and charity events; technical cooperation on education and training; business-matching events and exhibitions to increase cooperation opportunities in various industries such as 5G, e-commerce and logistics; cooperation in new industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and information technology; business consultation; media cooperation to publicise the success of collaborations between Thailand and China; and guidance for compliance with respective laws and regulations.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said economic cooperation between the two nations remains robust, with China serving as Thailand's largest trading partner.

With a nationwide network of 156,000 members, the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce was established by a group of Thai business leaders of Chinese descent, acting as a mediator between the private and government sectors to protect the nation's interests.

E-commerce plays a key role in the economic growth of China, with leading Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Temu making significant strides in international markets.

China has established itself as a global leader in supply chain and logistics, thanks to investments in infrastructure and technologies, said Mr Sanan.

In recent years, Chinese companies have made major investments in various sectors in Thailand, especially in EVs, digital technology and modern manufacturing. These investments create jobs and support key industries by leveraging Chinese technology and innovation, he said.

"The coordination mechanism can serve as a means for the governments of both nations to make informed policy decisions on trade and investment," said Mr Sanan.

Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said it supports the establishment of the coordination mechanism, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China in 2025.