Thai Retailers Association appoints new president

The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) has appointed a new president as it adds an operational policy to enhance the Thai retail sector.

TRA, which represents Thai retail business operators, informed the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries of the appointment of Nath Vongphanich as president, effective as of Aug 14, 2024.

During his two-year tenure, Mr Nath is expected to collaborate with the executive board, members and the association's network partners to improve the Thai retail sector.

With a history in the restaurant industry, he said he is determined to leverage his vast knowledge in marketing and operation management to navigate and address the challenges facing the Thai retail sector.

Mr Nath said he is dedicated to advancing the "TRA GREAT" policy, focusing on establishing TRA as a beacon of sustainable development and transformation for the retail sector.

The policy has five initiatives. First, a global hub of lifestyle aims to enhance Thailand's status as a premier destination for tourism, healthcare, shopping, sports, and entertainment on both regional and global scales, while harnessing soft power which includes Thai food, films and videos, Thai fabric and fashion design, Thai martial arts, and traditional festivals.

The second prong is to reinforce retailer competitiveness, bolstering the competitive edge of retailers in Thailand through marketing support for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises both domestically and internationally, as well as the provision of low-interest soft loans.

The third segment is to elevate human capital, aiming to foster both labour demand and supply through skill development of the retail workforce at all levels in accordance with occupational standards and professional qualifications.

The association also wants to accelerate action on the environment and sustainability, integrating sustainable development into operations by advocating for the adoption of green business practices, focusing on refining production processes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and driving effective waste management systems.

Finally, technology adoption seeks to promote the adoption of digital technology and innovation by retailers through training and educational opportunities for members and small business owners in response to the evolving business environment.