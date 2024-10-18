NBTC initiative backs digital marketing training courses

Listen to this article

Dr Sarana said this scheme could help transform USO Net centres into becoming community e-commerce centres.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has joined with Facebook and Kenan Foundation Asia to provide digital marketing training courses through 1,836 USO Net public internet centres nationwide.

The "Meta's SME Academy and Seller Education" course aims to help people in remote areas generate more income.

According to NBTC board chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the free course is co-organised by Facebook (Thailand) and Kenan Foundation Asia, allowing people and students in remote areas to participate.

The course focuses on small entrepreneurs or those who want to start a business. This scheme can help transform USO Net centres to community e-commerce centres, he said.

Dr Sarana said the course will help people understand how to do business in the digital era, fostering their business growth potential.

The initiative is in line with the NBTC's nine urgent policies this year, one of which is to promote USO Net centres as e-commerce communities to help generate income for people in marginal and remote areas.

"Technology can promote knowledge to be developed into a career. Many people who use the internet and social media know Facebook, which is now a platform to generate income for many people as well," he said.

"However, the opportunity to access knowledge for each person is not the same. This project is a good starting point for us to pass on knowledge and use it as a career to generate income from online platforms for people in communities or those who are far away."

Yingyos Leechaianan, head of public policy at Facebook Thailand, said the collaboration is another milestone for Meta to support Thailand's digital economy and accelerate the development of skills for Thai businesses to increase their capabilities and competitiveness.

The course is available in Thai and participants will receive certificates once their training is completed.

Mr Yingyos said the company hopes to serve as a platform that supports Thai businesses, not only to grow in Thailand but also to export their products, innovation and soft power through Meta's platform.