Retailers support recovery project

Ms Paetongtarn, right, with government officials and representatives of major retailers at the launch event for the nationwide economic recovery project.

The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) wants to assist the state's nationwide economic recovery project, while it proposes the government increase year-end spending by reviving the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (shop and pay back) programme.

The association said it wants to participate in the recovery project, aimed at assisting small businesses, easing expenses, and reducing the cost of living.

The project runs from September 2024 to January 2025, with the objective of generating income, reducing expenses, and creating opportunities for small businesses.

Major manufacturers, businesses and retail chains that are TRA members have expressed their readiness to cooperate by offering discounts on essential goods for people who have been affected by the floods, along with various marketing campaigns and seasonal promotions rolled out by retailers such as Thai Watsadu, Tops grocery stores, Central Department Store, Robinson Lifestyle centres, The Mall, Siam Piwat, Big C and Lotus's.

Existing government aid measures, including the 10,000-baht handout scheme, are expected to stimulate shopping in the fourth quarter and into 2025.

The initiatives are estimated to generate an uptick of up to 110 billion baht.

Nath Vongphanich, president of the TRA, said the association is ready to collaborate with the government and all parties in an effort to revitalise the Thai economy.

As Thailand enters the high season for shopping, the TRA proposed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra a revival of the shop and pay back scheme to stimulate domestic spending, helping the economy during this period.

Relaunching the scheme should increase sales opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses that issue e-tax invoices and e-receipts, according to the TRA.

The scheme offers tax rebates of up to 50,000 baht, which could generate more than 100 billion baht in economic circulation, said the association.

The association is committed to helping and upgrading retailers and vendors, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide, aligning with government policies and initiatives.