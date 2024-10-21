A love affair intensifies

Following the global appeal of Y series, Thai Girls' Love content is now starting to make its mark

Listen to this article

A fan meeting for GL series actresses 'Milk' and 'Love' in Manila.

Since launching in 2014, the popularity and number of Thai LGBTQ+ TV shows depicting positive and diverse stories of male-male romance, known as Boys' Love (BL) or Y series, has increased, gaining momentum during the pandemic.

"The rise in political support for LGBTQ+ rights and same-sex marriage over the past eight years has driven the growth of LGBTQ-related content in Thailand," said Chanettee Tinnam, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Department of Mass Communication.

In the past, LGBTQ+ content was censored, with books heavily monitored by the authorities and TV shows perpetuating tired gender stereotypes, such as plots underrepresenting the lives of LGBTQ+ people, she said.

However, over the years media censorship eased, leading to more representation, said Ms Chanettee.

Despite this progress, Thai media still tends to focus more on gay male content, making the gay rights movement more powerful, and demonstrating that society is dominated by the influence of a patriarchal system, she said.

"Interestingly, the patriarchal society's greater lenience towards homosexual men has given them greater opportunity to express themselves in a popular culture setting than homosexual women," said Ms Chanettee.

However, as Thai society becomes more open to sexual diversity, a rising amount of Girls' Love (GL) content is being created by media producers for this growing audience.

Surge of interest

There are no precise figures for the number of LGBTQ-related books published per year in Thailand, according to the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (Pubat).

However, the association, which organises Book Expo Thailand, said BL and GL publishers have reserved a larger number of booths at this year's expo.

Lily House, a publisher of GL novels, has reserved four booths this year, up from three in 2023.

Theerapat Charoensuk, a member of Pubat's executive committee, said while the local market for BL and GL novels is still in its infancy, there are ample opportunities overseas.

Pubat forecasts plenty of growth potential for Thai LGBTQ-related content in foreign markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines, South America and Italy.

"I believe Thailand is a leading country when it comes to producing BL and GL novels, as we have a variety of genres with attractive characters and storylines," said Mr Theerapat.

Pubat registered growing demand for GL novels over the past two years, following the pioneering success of BL novels.

Just a few years ago, Thailand did not have a dedicated publisher of GL novels and such publications were released via regular publishers.

Now, as society has become more tolerant in terms of sexual orientation and gender diversity, Thailand has publishers specialising in specific genres, such as Lily House, which features GL content.

Mr Theerapat said the publication of GL novels, such as 23.5 When the Earth is Spinning Around, and its adaptation into a TV series have heightened the level of excitement among its audience.

"I believe Thailand is the world leader in terms of adapting GL novels into TV series," he said.

Uptick in output

Noppharnach Chaiyahwimhon, director of content production at GMMTV Co Ltd, said there are 17 BL and GL series airing weekly in Thailand.

Major TV stations such as One 31 and Channel 3 have started producing BL and GL series, reflecting the immense popularity of the genres, he said.

"We haven't seen a decline in LGBTQ+ series as more new series are hitting the screen," said Mr Noppharnach.

"We believe this will become the new norm, allowing people to watch them anywhere and at any time."

A few years ago, GMMTV only produced two BL series per year. This year the company plans to release nine BL and two GL series.

GMMTV initially focused on BL storylines, with GL stories often having a secondary role.

However, the company developed two GL series in 2024 -- 23.5 When the Earth is Spinning Around, which aired earlier this year, and Pluto, which is currently on air.

He said GL audiences seek high-quality productions featuring diverse plots, innovative storytelling and healthy relationships.

To build on the success of the GL genre, GMMTV hosted fan events in Thailand and overseas, with merchandise sales exceeding expectations, said Mr Noppharnach.

The company organised a fan meeting in Taiwan in June, featuring "Milk" and "Love", the two actresses featured in 23.5 When the Earth is Spinning Around. Tickets sold out quickly, attracting both Taiwanese and foreign fans.

"The Yuri [GL] series market is in its infancy, and we believe GMMTV's GL production volume will increase in the future," he said.

As the markets for BL and GL content continue to expand, the company plans to collaborate with other production companies and studios to increase its output.

Embracing diversity

Ms Chanettee, who is also a member of a committee organised by the Sexuality Studies Association, recommends media producers include themes pertaining to gender equality in a natural way in their storylines, urging them to avoid presenting a dichotomy.

She also encouraged producers to show more diverse LGBTQ characters, such as those living in rural areas, migrants, and people in unique jobs in order to better reflect diversity.

Last year, GMMTV produced Midnight Series: Moonlight Chicken, a BL series focused on a restaurant owner who is burdened by debt and strives to ensure the business survives, said Mr Noppharnach.

Ms Chanettee said for TV and film productions, the roles of LGBTQ and straight characters should be open to everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"In a truly diverse society, everyone has the right to be anyone," she said.

Call for state support

Pubat feels there is room for the popularity of GL novels to grow both domestically and internationally, as the market has not yet reached its saturation point, said Mr Theerapat.

The association expects sales of GL novels to keep expanding in the domestic market, with the proportion of overseas sales also increasing in the future.

Markets that hold potential for Thai GL novels are Japan, Taiwan, China, the Philippines and Vietnam, he said.

"Some countries might have religious restrictions such as Indonesia and South American nations, posing a formidable challenge for Thai publishers of BL and GL novels," said Mr Theerapat.

Before BL and GL novels become popular, the first move is often adaptation into a TV series, he said.

If the TV series proves popular, sales of the novels can surge, said Mr Theerapat.

However, Pubat plans to promote BL and GL novels overseas, seeking large book sales that can draw the interest of TV series and movie producers from international studios, he said.

Following recent celebrations after the same-sex marriage bill passed in Thailand, Pubat believes Thai LGBTQ-related content offers great growth potential if it is supported by the government.

Mr Theerapat said the government could play a major role in supporting the creative industry by promoting such Thai content in the international market.

The government could help the LGBTQ content industry by subsidising the cost of overseas exhibitions or business-matching events, as well as establishing a focal agency to sell content in the international market, he said.

A poster promotes 'Pluto', a Girls' Love series on GMMTV.

Mr Theerapat says the publication of GL novels such as '23.5 When the Earth is Spinning Around' and their TV series adaptations should drive their popularity.

Noppharnach: TV series air weekly