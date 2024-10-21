Thailand says investment pledges at 10-year high in Jan-Sept

Clean energy resources attract foreign investors to Thailand. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand's investment applications rose 42% in the January-September period from the same period a year earlier, led by electronic manufacturing and data centre projects, the Board of Investment said on Monday.

The value of investment applications rose to 723 billion baht during the period, the highest in 10 years, it said, with the majority coming from foreign investors.

Foreign investment applications increased 38% from a year earlier to 547 billion baht, with Singapore and China the top two investors, the BoI said in a statement.

"Thailand's robust digital infrastructure, clean energy resources, and strong government support are providing the right environment for data centre and advanced technology investment, including wafer manufacturing," it said.