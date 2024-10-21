Thailand's 'Andaman Riviera' report due in February

Phuket: The final report on the so-called Andaman Riviera project, a 50-billion-baht plan to build over 600 kilometres of new roads along the Andaman coast, will be completed in February, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning said on Monday.

As such, work on the project will begin "about three or four years after the report is endorsed by the cabinet", said Chaiwat Sangkhaphak, the director of the office's division for transport and traffic system development, in Phuket on Monday.

Mr Chaiwat was on the island to attend a public hearing session for the project, which was attended by 40 local officials and residents.

The session was the third in a series of hearings organised to gauge local residents' opinions on the proposed route for the coastal road.

The results of the hearings will be compiled in a report that will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transport for further consideration.

Economic development

The proposed road network will connect six provinces along the Andaman coast, namely Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

New roads will be built to connect existing roads into a coherent network, while roads which pass through scenic areas will be upgraded to allow travellers to stop, he said.

Certain sections of the network may require additional environmental impact assessments, as they will pass through or near protected areas, such as national parks or coastal reserves, he said.

"The project is expected to attract more international visitors to the region, and the improved network of well-connected motorways will also improve logistical connectivity," said Mr Chaiwat.

He noted cargo and passenger transport demand in the region is expected to grow significantly over the next one or two decades.

"As such, this new network is hoped to bring more investment and economic development to these parts of the country."

Phuket 'deserves more'

According to Watcharaphong Chiso, the director of Phuket administration's strategies and information for development division, despite Phuket's significant contribution to the economy, the resort island receives a relatively small amount per year to develop its tourism industry further.

Last year, Phuket's tourism sector contributed 380 billion baht to the economy — second only to Bangkok — but it only received about a 169-million-baht tourism development budget, he said.