BytePlus mulls new data centre in Thailand

Mr Putt, left, Ms Monticha, centre, and Mr Rattanapol at a seminar.

BytePlus, a subsidiary of ByteDance, is considering establishing a data centre in Thailand in 2025 to offer cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)-based services, said a source familiar with the company.

ByteDance is TikTok's parent company.

The source said Thailand is part of the company's Asean expansion plan and the country's e-commerce has massive potential growth, particularly in terms of large retail brands that have many followers and over the top (OTT) players.

BytePlus recently introduced technology solutions, including live commerce solutions, in the Thai market through the appointment of Light Up Total Solution Public Co Ltd (LTS), a Thai company, as its exclusive dealer, aiming to capitalise on the local social commerce sector, estimated to be worth US$2.5 billion.

"BytePlus is bringing technology that empowers successful TikTok to other businesses," said Monticha Kongthavee, head of enterprise (Thailand) at BytePlus.

In general, by adopting an AI recommendation engine, businesses will be able to increase their gross merchandise value by 30%, she said.

"Video is the future of customer engagement, and AI, along with digital humans, will play a crucial role in enhancing that engagement to create a good experience," Ms Monticha said.

Putt Tratkosit, LTS's chief executive, said LTS recently signed a memorandum of cooperation to become a strategic partner with BytePlus (Thailand).

Under the deal, LTS will act as BytePlus's exclusive dealer and marketer in Thailand, offering BytePlus's technology solutions for businesses. These solutions include BytePlus Effects, BytePlus Recommend, BytePlus Live, BytePlus Video On Demand (VOD), BytePlus CDN, ByteHouse, and BytePlus Cloud.

These tools aim to enhance the competitive capabilities of business organisations and e-commerce entrepreneurs, enabling them to present products and services through AI technology, creating more attractive experiences and better engagement for customers.

BytePlus's tech will let LTS capture Thailand's digital economy and social commerce opportunities, he added.

The local social commerce is projected to grow by 34% in 2024 to reach $2.5 billion and is forecast to reach $8.6 billion by 2029 with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 28%.

"The future of e-commerce is live commerce, where streamers can live on a single platform and broadcast across multi-platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube simultaneously," Mr Putt noted.

Streamers have the ability to access tools for translating multiple languages to address a wider audience, Mr Putt said.

LTS also appointed Siam AI Corp Ltd (SIAM AI) as its reseller to market BytePlus's service solutions. BytePlus Live and BytePlus VOD are the first tech solutions that will be rapidly marketed.

Rattanapol Wongnaphachan, chairman of Siam AI, said the company will target e-commerce entrepreneurs or TV and digital business organisations that want to sell products and services via online platforms.

These solutions come with augmented reality technology that can be used as a tool to customise marketing campaigns to suit their own brands, helping to increase viewer interest and engagement.

The goal for the first year is to have five corporate users of the solutions.

Mr Rattanapol said the company plans to integrate its own Thai language chatbot in the BytePlus solutions to support e-commerce business.