Thailand to complete first phase of handout plan in next 2 months

The government will in November and December make cash handouts to 65,000 people who were unable to receive funds in the first phase of the government's "digital wallet" stimulus programme, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

The government kicked off its programme late last month, targeting an initial 14.5 million people, who each receive 10,000 baht (US$298.78) to spend within six months.