Gogolook, VML unveil scam listing

Gogolook Thailand, developer of the Whoscall app, has teamed up with VML Thailand, a creative, data and technology agency, to launch "Scammer Pages", Thailand's first data-visualised directory, containing more than 1.5 million local scam phone numbers.

The partnership was inspired by the iconic Yellow Pages directory, aimed at empowering Thais to stay vigilant against suspicious calls.

Monprapa Rattanakanokporn, country marketing lead of Gogolook (Thailand), said Whoscall and VML Thailand have introduced a fresh version of the scam prevention campaign via #ScammerPages, with the slogan "If you can't avoid them all, download Whoscall" to raise awareness about online threats lurking in digital channels, phone calls and text messages.

Scammer Pages marks the first visual presentation of 1.5 million scam numbers detected by Whoscall in a Yellow Pages-style format.

This presentation serves as a reminder to people to pause, reflect and take precautions against scams together with a call to action.

"We recognise the rising danger of online scams to society. To safeguard users against evolving scam threats, we are committed to continuously enhancing our Whoscall app by leveraging AI technology to develop new and innovative features," she said.

Ms Monprapa added that failing to address such challenges would not only result in an increase in the number of victims and scam types but also mean that significant financial and emotional harm could ultimately impact the country's economic situation.

The Whoscall app, a digital anti-scam tool, is designed to protect users in various scenarios ranging from scams to spam, including those embedded in phone calls, text messages and links.

With over 100 million downloads worldwide in 31 countries, it boasts the most comprehensive database in East and Southeast Asia, encompassing over 2.6 billion phone numbers, and has collected data from its partner ScamAdviser to generate a leading digital anti-scam database.

Park Wannasiri, chief creative officer at VML Thailand, said based on the key statistics by Whoscall that Thai people have been scammed more than 19 million times over the phone, the company translated this key information into a creative idea that easily grabs public attention.

Earlier there was no available visualisation to address the seriousness of the issue.

"Therefore, we suggested visualising the numbers to give people a reason why they should install the Whoscall app on their phones," he said.

The resemblance of Scammer Pages to the traditional Yellow Pages directory will alert the public to the scale of phone scams and emphasise that anyone can be a target, regardless of how well prepared they believe they are.

By transforming invisible data into something tangible, impactful and relevant for Thais, this campaign will foster lasting awareness and long-term vigilance for all.

"Even if you do not fall victim personally, those around you, including your loved ones, could be at risk. Scammers do not care who you are, and anyone can be a victim at any moment," Mr Park said.

According to the latest statistics from the Royal Thai Police, there were 612,603 online scam cases between March 2022 and July 2024, resulting in accumulated financial losses of more than 69.1 billion baht.

The most commonly reported cases involved the sale of fake products, wire transfer scams in exchange for job offers, loan scams, investment scams and call centre extortion.

Women made up 64% of the victims during the period, with those aged 30-44 accounting for 41.4%, followed by those aged 22-29 at 25.2%.

More importantly, elderly people with significant pensions and tech-savvy teens were also the primary target of scammers.