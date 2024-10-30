Vayupak Fund eyes derivatives as well as shares

Listen to this article

Chavinda Hanratanakool, CEO of Krung Thai Asset Management and co-investment manager of Vayupak Fund 1, believes “fresh money” coming into the local market will help the SET Index climb to 1,600 points next year.

The recently launched Vayupak Fund I has already started buying shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and is considering equity derivatives to protect its capital, according to one of its co-investment managers.

The state-backed fund, which raised 150 billion baht from around 50,000 Thai investors last month, will “gradually” invest about 90% of its assets in local equities, said Chavinda Hanratanakool, chief executive officer of Krung Thai Asset Management.

She is considering expanding the team to boost its expertise in equity derivatives, which the fund will use in the future if it decides the downside risks are too high, she said in an interview in Bangkok.

The fund is a key part of a broad effort to boost confidence in the local capital market, which has been hurt this year by falling stock prices, worries about household debt and political instability.

The SET, one of the worst performers in the world earlier this year, has jumped around 14% since hitting an August low.

The Vayupak Fund, the latest iteration of an experiment that began two decades ago under former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, faces a difficult balancing act: It is trying to support stock prices, encourage individual investors into capital markets and direct money towards companies that meet high corporate governance standards.

At the moment, Vayupak Fund I is buying around 2.5 billion baht worth of stocks every day, according to Tareck Horchani, head of prime brokerage dealing at Maybank Securities.

“If it continues at this pace it will provide a buffer to the Thai market at least until the end of the year, but we need to see how the market reacts after the US elections,” he said.

Efforts by governments and central banks in other countries to boost stocks, from Japan to China to Malaysia, have met with mixed success, but Ms Chavinda said she is optimistic.

Krung Thai Asset Management and MFC Asset Management are the Vayupak Fund’s co-managers.

The plan is for the fund to act as a buffer for stock prices, which will be driven higher by “fresh money” in the next two years, said Ms Chavinda. She thinks the benchmark SET Index will climb to as much as 1,600 points in 2025; that implies a rise of around 10% from current prices.

The size of the fund “should be sufficient for us to move the market”, she said. “Not to manipulate the market, but to support it.”

The fund’s managers bought bonds after the launch, helping to keep the fund liquid as it gradually increases its investments in the stock market, said Ms Chavinda, a three-decade market veteran who is also chair of the Association of Investment Management Companies in Thailand.

The fund, which redeems in 10 years, offers a guaranteed annual return of between 3% and 9%. That may not look like a high bar to clear for an emerging market, but the SET fell around 15% last year and is down slightly over the past decade.

The size of the Vayupak Fund I represents around 0.8% of the 18-trillion-baht local equity market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.