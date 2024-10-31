HSBC unit extends support to mid-market segment

Listen to this article

A group photo of HSBC Thailand management.

HSBC Thailand won the Best International Bank in Thailand award, reinforcing the bank's capabilities on business operation in the Thai market under its comprehensive financial service solutions.

The bank has won several significant awards, notably the "Best International Bank in Thailand" for a fourth time from Euromoney and FinanceAsia.

HSBC Thailand's expertise and strong commitment to long-term investment in the Thai market, along with its support for the growth of local businesses and the economy, have been recognised through numerous prestigious awards, according to chief executive of HSBC Thailand, Giorgio Gamba.

Across the Asean region, HSBC has also been honoured as the "Best International Bank" in five of the six Asean countries in which it operates, namely Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In addition, HSBC Thailand has earned accolades such as Thailand's "Best Service Provider for Transaction Banking" and Thailand's "Best Service Provider for Trade Finance" from the Asset Triple A Awards 2024. These awards, many of which have been won consecutively over several years, highlight HSBC's solid expertise in the Thai market.

As a leading international bank in Thailand, HSBC has long provided financial services to both local and global businesses. While large corporations and multinational firms have traditionally formed the core of the bank's customer base, HSBC Thailand is increasingly extending its support to medium-sized local enterprises.

The expansion into the mid-market segment aims to help medium-sized businesses seize opportunities while Asean offers a high level of economic growth potential.

With a strong global network and the Asean Connectivity strategy, HSBC empowers its local branch to support Thai businesses, particularly in cross-border banking services, where the bank holds a significant advantage.

As one of the largest financial institutions in the world, HSBC facilitates cross-border investments on a global scale, helping clients connect business flows across major trade corridors where the bank maintains an active presence.

HSBC's international connectivity, combined with its extensive expertise, breadth, and perspective, uniquely positions the bank to unlock new opportunities for both Thai and foreign clients.

Mr Gamba emphasised that HSBC Thailand has leveraged the strengths and advantages of its parent company to support all customer segments, including multinational firms, large Thai corporations, and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, HSBC Thailand is committed to meeting the needs of all customer segments through its comprehensive financial solutions.

HSBC Thailand's cross-border banking and related financial services have been specifically designed to facilitate both inbound and outbound investments for its clients. Additionally, the bank offers the same high-standard financial products and services to mid-market businesses as it does to large corporations and multinational firms.

HSBC Thailand supports local businesses in expanding into 41 countries.

"On average, we assist each local customer in expanding their business to three different countries. We also have two Thai clients with operations in over 20 countries globally," noted Mr Gamba.

Despite these achievements, HSBC remains focused on continually developing innovative financial products and services to fully support its clients. The bank is also committed to strengthening collaboration with both the public and private sector to facilitate local business growth and contribute to the Thai economy.

According to Mr Gamba, HSBC Thailand has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Investment (BoI) to support Thailand's inward and outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. This partnership aims to leverage HSBC's international network, spanning 60 countries, to capture global FDI opportunities for Thailand.

Through this cooperation, HSBC Thailand will assist the BoI in promoting Thailand as a key investment hub in Southeast Asia. The bank will also support international investment roadshows to showcase Thailand's potential to global investors.

Additionally, Mr Gamba said HSBC plans to collaborate with the BoI to develop new trade and investment corridors, focusing on regions where HSBC has a presence, such as the United Kingdom, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Saudi Arabia, Asean, and Europe.

Thailand continues to be a vital market for international corporations and a prime destination for FDI. Additionally, HSBC Thailand is focused on facilitating investments in strategic sectors where Thailand possesses a distinct competitive advantage, he said.

"We are committed to growing our business, expanding our client base, investing in Thailand, and helping our clients connect with regional and global opportunities to invest and grow," said Mr Gamba.

According to the HSBC Global Connections survey, 37% of companies surveyed already have a presence in Thailand, while 18% of multinational firms without a current presence plan to enter the market within the next two years.

"Thailand has long been a key manufacturing hub in the region and remains a vital component of many global supply chains. This strategic position continues to make the country an attractive destination for large-scale investments from both Asean countries and global markets," he said.

"As a regional manufacturing powerhouse, Thailand is quite strong and attractive for FDI in several industries, especially the auto industry. Thailand stands to gain significantly from the global growth of electric vehicles [EVs], especially from Chinese manufacturers, positioning the country to become a key player in this sector."

According to Mr Gamba, HSBC's country strategy aligns with Thailand's national plan, particularly in sectors such as EVs, digital innovation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The bank's key international clients from China, intra-Asean, and the US are also following Thailand's FDI trends.

For HSBC Thailand's business operation over the next few years, Mr Gamba said HSBC Thailand aims to maintain its position as the leading bank for inbound international business and to become the top international bank for Thai corporations and high-net-worth individuals.

"We will work closely with the government to shape industrial policy and create client opportunities," he noted.

The development of digital banking is another crucial area for supporting business growth in Thailand. HSBC has launched HSBC UniTransact, an innovative digital solution designed to streamline cross-border transactions with enhanced speed, cost efficiency and transparency.

Since its introduction in 2022, HSBC Thailand has seen a remarkable 34% increase in cross-border payment turnover, along with a substantial 27% rise in the number of cross-border transactions.

Moreover, HSBC ranks as the global leader in digital payments and is investing an additional US$2 billion in digital banking transformation. The institution processes over 4 billion transactions annually, totalling around $600 trillion.