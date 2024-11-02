Examining the digital ID framework

The second phase attempts to cover foreign residents in Thailand and juristic entities, making e-government services more accessible

Owners of a digital ID can access various digital services from both the public and private sectors.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has approved the draft of phase 2 of Thailand's digital ID framework (2025-2027), aiming to increase the number of e-government services that accept digital ID.

The ministry assigned the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and related agencies to implement the plans in the framework. The first phase of the framework covered 2022-2024.

Owners of a digital ID can conveniently access various digital services from both the public and private sectors. They can use their digital ID to register for participation in state programmes or to check on their eligibility for benefits.

￼What is the scope of the second phase?

Chaichana Mitrpant, executive director of the ETDA, told the Bangkok Post the second phase aims to increase the number of e-government services that accept a digital ID to 1,000 by 2027, up from around 400 in the first phase.

Moreover, the second phase will cover new user groups such as foreigners residing in Thailand.

A large number of foreigners enter Thailand for a variety of purposes and some engage in transactions with government agencies.

However, conducting transactions in Thailand can pose several challenges for foreigners, especially in terms of electronic transactions.

Mr Chaichana said the ETDA recognises the importance of conducting research and analysis to support the verification and validation of foreigners' digital IDs.

These checks ensure electronic transactions carried out by foreigners are trustworthy, secure and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.

He said a foreign national's digital ID is more complex than that of a Thai national.

For white collar work permits, these are often tied to the Board of Investment and the Eastern Economic Corridor, whereas blue collar work permits fall under the Labour Ministry.

Development of a digital ID for foreigners requires the involvement of these agencies, said Mr Chaichana.

He said the task is expected to be finished next year, with state agencies then hosting the development of the digital ID scheme for foreigners.

Thailand already introduced the Electronic Performance of Administrative Functions law, which mandates state agencies' development of their e-services be used as a key performance indicator.

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) oversees the budget for digital government development in 2025, totalling 7.96 billion baht.

The agency prioritises projects related to the use of a digital ID to access e-government services.

￼Are there other services being planned?

The ETDA also plans to encourage legal juristic entities to adopt a digital ID. For example, a legal entity wishing to open a bank account could use an electronic memorandum of association and the digital ID of the relevant authorised persons to open the account.

Mr Chaichana said the digital ID for legal entities is still in the pilot phase as it requires user confidence and acceptance in courts.

He said all Thais should have a document wallet that contains all their electronic documents, allowing users to easily store and retrieve the documents.

Mr Chaichana said users could share documents from the wallet such as a birth certificate, house registration or marriage certificate.

For audits or document verification, officers could scan a QR code for these documents, which would generate a log to confirm the officer verified the documents.

"We need to conduct a feasibility study on document standards, digital signatures, time stamps and document-sharing functions. This system should also support documents from the private sector, such as banks," he said.

"This will help ensure interoperability and enhance the security and usability of the system."

The document wallet needs to have standards, audits, certified agencies, and strong verification and authentication processes in order to address vulnerabilities, said Mr Chaichana.

However, the number of users who would be able to adopt it may be limited in terms of security and privacy, he said.

￼What was accomplished in phase 1?

Thais can now conduct online transactions with greater trust through the digital ID system that offers verification and authentication services.

The digital ID framework is a comprehensive structure for services that utilises cross-sector collaboration.

Thailand established a governance mechanism under the digital ID law with relevant standards and practices covering biometrics, facial recognition and electronic authorisation.

There are 12 digital ID service providers in Thailand with a total of 16 licences.

The digital ID framework also supports the integration of the digital ID system with government e-services.

Mr Chaichana said in the first phase, there were more than 40 million digital ID users, thanks to the Pao Tang app.

People need a digital ID to access the app, which has become a major channel to access government benefits.

The government recently handed out 10,000 baht via the DGA's Tang Rat app, which encouraged people to apply for a digital ID to access the cash handout scheme via the app.

Prior to the cash handout, there were fewer than 20 million digital ID users.

￼What are the principles for developing identity proofing and the authentication of digital IDs in Thailand?

Digital IDs have to cover individuals, juristic entities and foreign nationals, including both e-signature and e-consent.

The Interior Ministry provides information and services to support identity proofing to the state and private identity service providers issuing digital IDs to Thais and foreign nationals in Thailand.

The use of a digital ID by a company means that person has been officially authorised by the company.