Subway Thailand: Complaints are about unfranchised outlets

Listen to this article

The logo of authorised Subway outlets (photo: Facebook page of Subway Thailand)

Subway Thailand admitted on Monday there have been many complaints about its food, but said they were about outlets whose Subway franchise had already expired.

Subway Thailand said in a Facebook posting that it had received many complaints, largely about food quality and colour stains from food wrappings. It looked into them and found out the complainants had visited outlets where the Subway franchise had expired.

The operator of the quick service restaurants said the franchises at 105 outlets expired on July 26. They remained valid at 51 branches.

Some complainants wanted the holder of the master franchise to take legal action against former franchisees who continued to use the Subway logo. They argued that consumers and deliverymen could not easily distinguish between former and present franchisees.

Go Luck Co Ltd has reportedly held the master franchise since April 1 his year.