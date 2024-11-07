TAT, Thai Drinks join forces to promote domestic tourism

Listen to this article

Ms Suporn Denpaisarn, left, is pictured with Naphat Siangsomboon, a presenter for Crystal.

Thai Drinks Co Ltd, the manufacturer of Crystal Drinking Water, is teaming up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to invest 100 million baht in a marketing campaign to promote domestic tourism.

From October 2023 to September 2024, Thailand's drinking water market was worth 45.7 billion baht, an increase of 6.1% year-on-year, according to Nielsen IQ data.

Crystal accounted for 18% of the market share.

Suporn Denpaisarn, marketing director for the non-alcoholic beverage business at Thai Drinks, said the brand has achieved strong growth across channels, notably in modern trade, where sales have increased by 7%, driven by expanded distribution through Lotus's branches.

Despite facing intense price competition from local water brands in this segment, Crystal also experienced a 5% growth in traditional trade.

To differentiate itself from other drinking water brands and avoid a price war, the company plans to focus on marketing campaigns which connect and create brand loyalty with the customer, Ms Suporn said.

This year, the company plans to allocate 100 million baht for the marketing campaign called "Crystal: Connecting You to Blue Spaces", which aims to promote mental and emotional relaxation.

In partnership with the TAT, the brand seeks to connect Thais with the country's scenic water destinations which resemble "blue spaces", encouraging relaxation and tranquillity in nature.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT's deputy governor for domestic marketing, said the collaboration includes the creation of 10 unique packaging label designs featuring five iconic tourist attractions across four regions of Thailand, such as the Pha Dok Siew waterfall in Chiang Mai province and the Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province.

Moreover, by scanning the QR code on the new labels, consumers can immerse themselves in a virtual relaxation experience with 360-degree videos, featuring soothing water sounds and stunning visuals of nature, Ms Suporn said.

She said the company will target customers in the North and Northeast this year as it already has a strong hold in Bangkok and other provinces in the central region.

Ms Suporn said the company aims to expand product availability across all of Lotus's branches nationwide, driving growth in the market for the coming year.