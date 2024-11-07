Changi Airport to hike fees to fund upgrades

Cost of flying in and out of Singapore will rise gradually from 2025-30

People walk past self check-in machines at Changi Airport in Singapore. (Reuters File Photo)

Changi Airport in Singapore will charge passengers and airlines more to fly in and out of the city-state to help finance a S$2.3-billion (US$1.75 billion) upgrade of its terminals.

The operator of one of Asia’s most-awarded airports said in a statement on Thursday that the hike in fees, between 2025 and 2030, will aid in covering the cost of rising demand for air travel while enabling the airport to stay competitive.

“As a major air hub for the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, Changi Airport is well-poised to serve this rise in demand and provide better connectivity to travellers,” it said.

“The aviation sector will continue to be a key driver of economic growth for Singapore and provide more and better jobs for Singaporeans.”

Most of the money will go towards upgrading baggage handling systems, expanding check-in desk facilities, improving airside infrastructure and also paying for some wider refurbishments of the facilities outright, such as Terminal 3, which will be 20 years old by 2030.

The passenger service and security fee for people departing from Singapore is currently S$46.40, which is added into ticket prices. By April 2030, it will reach S$58.40, a 26% increase.

Fees for transit passengers will be tripled, from S$6 to S$18 in stages by 2030. There will also be a one-time increase to the aviation levy, from S$8 to S$10, in 2027.

For everyday passengers, the added cost translates into about a 1% rise in airfares relative to the average cost of an economy-class ticket, according to Thursday’s statement.

Some of the new airside facilities include more remote aircraft parking stands that can be used for both passenger and cargo jets, bringing the total number of aircraft stands to more than 200.

Some taxiways will also be reinforced to accommodate the eventual arrival of Boeing’s new B777X family of planes, which will be the world’s longest twin-engine aircraft.

Various systems for the Skytrain that links the airport’s terminals, including signalling and communications, will be replaced and new cars will be added for additional capacity.