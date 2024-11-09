Agency predicts Loy Krathong can generate B6.9bn

Listen to this article

Revellers stroll along Klong Mae Kha in Chiang Mai at last year's Loy Krathong festival.

Loy Krathong festivals across five regions are expected to generate 6.9 billion baht in tourism revenue from 1.9 million domestic trips, with the North attracting the most tourists, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the number of tourists this year should grow 9% year-on-year, while revenue is anticipated to increase by 12%.

She said provinces in the North are predicted to host 568,740 domestic trips, an increase of 7% year-on-year, while revenue is projected to tally 2.5 billion baht, up 9%. The combined central and western regions are expected to tally 380,440 trips, generating 797 million baht, said Ms Thapanee.

The four-day event from Nov 13-16 titled "Amazing Night of Lights: Loy Krathong Festival" is the highlight for Bangkok, projected to help the capital earn 1.37 billion baht from 330,450 local trips and a high occupancy rate of 72%.

The east and northeast regions are anticipated to draw a similar number of local trips at 285,660 and 284,860, for year-on-year growth of 19% and 12%, respectively, according to the TAT.

In terms of receipts, the eastern provinces are expected to earn 1.12 billion baht, up 22%, while the Northeast is estimated to tally only 582 million baht, slightly better than the South, which is projected to secure the lowest revenue at 561 million baht from 148,850 local trips.

Ms Thapanee said the five most-visited provinces with unique Loy Krathong traditions comprise Sukhothai, Tak, Chiang Mai, Samut Songkhram and Roi Et, should garner a combined 330,400 local trips generating more than 1.3 billion baht.

In terms of provinces, Chiang Mai and Sukhothai are the projected leaders with 147,330 trips and 87,330 trips, respectively, according to the agency. Chiang Mai is forecast to fully recover from the recent flooding, with the average occupancy for this period surging to 87%.

She said the cool weather this month has improved tourism sentiment in the North and Northeast in particular, while Loy Krathong events should encourage people to visit other provinces during the weekend.

However, potential obstacles include elevated household debt and the recurrence of PM2.5 pollution.