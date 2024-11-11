Thirsty firms in EEC trigger water study

Demand for more raw water to serve business growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), particularly data centres and cloud services, has prompted a new study on joint water management from two suppliers, says industrial estate developer Amata Corporation Plc.

Amata, through its subsidiary Amata U Co, signed a memorandum of understanding with Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc on a plan to build pipelines linking water sources operated by the two companies to improve water supply efficiency.

The study is expected to be concluded within a year.

"Investment in the EEC continues to increase, driving up demand for water from new factories," said Chawalit Tippawanich, chief executive of Amata U.

The EEC, which covers parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, is being developed into the country's high-tech industrial hub, hosting 12 targeted S-curve industries, including new-generation cars and smart electronics.

Amata U operates 17 reservoirs, carrying more than 30 million cubic metres of water.

This amount should allow it to supply water to factories for two years if the eastern region suffers a drought, said Mr Chawalit.

The company plans to supply water to businesses in the Amata Industrial Estate, with a focus on the increasing number of data centre and cloud service operators, said Vikrom Kromadit, acting chief executive and founder of Amata Corporation.

The Board of Investment said earlier it received applications for investment incentives for 47 projects worth 173 billion baht in data centres and cloud services from Thai companies and firms from the US, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and India.

New investment projects in the EEC are expected to increase water demand to 5 million cu m a day in the future, said Petch Chinabutr, chief executive of Eastern Water Resources Development and Management.

The company supplies 270-300 cu m of water daily on average to support the state plan to develop parts of the eastern region into industrial areas.