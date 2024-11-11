Thailand to name Kittiratt as central bank chair

Former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong will be the new Bank of Thailand chairman. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Thailand is set to appoint former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong as the new Bank of Thailand chairman, a sign of the government seeking to tighten its grip over the central bank with which it has sparred over monetary policy and inflation targets.

Mr Kittiratt, a critic of the BoT’s hawkish monetary policy, was picked as the new chairman, according to several local Thai media reports that surfaced after a near five-hour meeting of the selection panel.

Sathit Limpongpan, who headed the committee to select the new BoT chair, said a decision was made. He didn’t disclose who was picked, saying in a statement that the cabinet and the monarch would have to endorse the decision.

While the BoT chairman doesn’t decide on policy, Mr Kittiratt will have a say in who joins the Monetary Policy Committee and can assess the performance of the governor. He was nominated by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government that has kept on pushing the central bank to cut rates even after it surprised markets last month by lowering costs for the first time since 2020.

Mr Kittiratt has slammed the monetary authority for not lowering rates to boost growth when he served as an economic adviser to Srettha Thavisin before he was ousted as prime minister earlier this year. When Mr Kittiratt was finance minister in Yingluck Shinawatra’s cabinet in 2013, he also publicly pressured then-central bank chief Prasarn Trairatvorakul to cut rates.

The central bank had nominated former energy permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri and Surapon Nitikraipot, president of the Thammasat University Council and an independent director of PTT Plc.

Ahead of the selection panel’s decision, a group of former Thai central bank chiefs and economists had urged them not to pick a political representative as the BoT chair as the person would serve the short-term interests of the political parties, damaging economic stability.

The government and the BoT have differed on the best way to boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy that’s lagged the expansion pace of its neighbors in the past decade. While Ms Paetongtarn’s administration is pushing for a lower interest rate to complement its expansionary fiscal policies, the conservative central bank has stuck to a cautious approach.

Ms Paetongtarn, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, hasn’t commented about monetary policy since taking office in September, but she once described the BoT’s autonomy as “an obstacle” to government efforts to boost the economy. Her administration has passed a bigger budget and handed out some 144 billion baht in cash to vulnerable groups to ease living costs.

Last month, the BoT prevailed over the Finance Ministry to retain the inflation target for next year at 1% to 3%. While it was a win for the monetary authority, it agreed to the ministry’s demands to use a mix of policy tools to bolster the economy and closely monitor baht moves.