Moo Deng still a drawcard, boosts the economy

Moo Deng takes a nap. This picture was posted on the Facebook page of Khamoo and the Gang by its keeper Atthapon Nundee on Monday.

Chon Buri province has reported a surge in tourism-related revenue, and much of the credit is being given to its latest attraction - the internationally known baby pigmy hippo known as Moo Deng.

Chon Buri governor Thawatchai Srithong said on Monday that thanks to 4-month-old Moo Deng, a star at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, the province benefitted from 27 billion baht in tourism-related revenue in the July-October quarter, up 4% on the corresponding period last year.

“Chon Buri is now one of the top contributors of tourism revenue in Thailand, along with Bangkok and Phuket,” the governor said.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said the number of foreign visitors to the zoo grew by 10%. Most were from China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Overall, the number of visitors to the zoo rose four-fold, from around 3,000 a day to about 12,000 on average.

The number of daily visitors peaked at 14,000 on Oct 13. In all, there were about 300,000 visitors last month, which was an all-time high and partly due to school holidays, he said.

Mr Narongwit attributed the global fame of Moo Deng, who was 4 months-old on Sunday, to videos of the cute, bouncy youngster posted online by her keeper, Atthapon Nundee, and by visitors.

Attaporn Sriheran, director of the Zoological Park Organization, said the management of the open zoo had legal copyright to Moo Deng, who featured in 70 brands, including at Tops Supermarket and Thai AirAsia.

Some Moo Deng-featured products would be distributed in three other countries. Income from copyright fees to date topped 150 million baht, he said.

Visitors to Khao Kheow Open Zoo also travelled to nearby destinations and communities in Bang Saen, Pattaya, Sri Racha and Si Chang island in Chon Buri, Mr Attaporn said.