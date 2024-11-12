Advance check-in, playground, more open space plan for Suvarnabhumi

Listen to this article

A passenger uses an online check-in system at Suvarnabhumi airport last month. The airport plans to introduce advance check-in, up to 24 hours ahead of flight departure time, in February. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Suvarnabhumi airport plans to introduce an early check-in service for passengers, up to 24 hours in advance.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) president Kerati Kijmanawat said advance check-in would both help travellers and ease congestion at the airport. The launch was tentatively set for February.

He made the announcement on the Transport Ministry Facebook account.

Mr Kerati said a children's playground was also planned by February, and non-commercial space would be increased in the airport terminal by the end of next year.

The plan is part of efforts to lift Thailand's main gateway into the list of the 20 best airports in the world within five years. Suvarnabhumi was ranked 58th this year by Skytrax, and third in Southeast Asia, after Changi in Singapore and Soekarno-Hatta in Jakarta.

The AoT chief said in September that lack of facilities was one reason Suvarnabhumi was outmatched by its rivals, including airports in Singapore and Tokyo.

The airport's capacity will be increased to 150 million passengers a year within five years, with the expansion of the existing terminal and the construction of a new one.

The airport currently handles nearly 60 million passengers a year.