Top 10 strategic technology trends for 2025

The top strategic technology trends for 2025 span AI imperatives and risks, new frontiers of computing and human-machine synergy, according to Gene Alvarez, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.

"Tracking these trends will help IT leaders shape the future of their organisations with responsible and ethical innovation," he says.

The top strategic technology trends for 2025 are:

Agentic AI: The term refers to an artificial intelligence system with enhanced autonomy, decision-making capabilities and adaptability. Agentic AI systems autonomously plan and take actions to meet user-defined goals. It offers the promise of a virtual workforce that can offload and augment human work. Gartner predicts that by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from zero in 2024. The goal-driven capabilities of this technology will deliver more adaptable software systems, capable of completing a wide variety of tasks.

AI governance platforms: AI governance platforms are part of a framework that enables organisations to manage the legal, ethical and operational performance of their AI systems. These technology solutions have the capability to create, manage and enforce policies for responsible AI use, explain how AI systems work and provide transparency to build trust and accountability.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, organisations that implement comprehensive AI governance platforms will experience 40% fewer AI-related ethical incidents compared to those without such systems.

Disinformation security: This emerging category of technology systematically discerns trust and aims to provide methodological systems for ensuring integrity, assessing authenticity, preventing impersonation and tracking the spread of harmful information. By 2028, Gartner predicts that 50% of enterprises will begin adopting products, services or features designed specifically to address disinformation security use cases, up from less than 5% today.

The wide availability and advanced state of AI and machine learning tools being used for nefarious purposes is expected to increase the number of disinformation incidents targeting enterprises. If this is left unchecked, disinformation can cause significant and lasting damage.

Postquantum cryptography: Postquantum cryptography provides data protection that is resistant to quantum computing decryption risks. As quantum computing developments have progressed, it is expected there will be an end to several types of conventional cryptography that is widely used. It is not easy to switch cryptography methods so organisations must have a longer lead time to ready themselves for robust protection of anything sensitive or confidential.

Ambient invisible intelligence: Ambient invisible intelligence is enabled by ultra-low cost, small smart tags and sensors that will deliver large-scale affordable tracking and sensing. In the long term, ambient invisible intelligence will enable a deeper integration of sensing and intelligence into everyday life.

Through 2027, early examples of ambient invisible intelligence will focus on solving immediate problems, such as retail stock checking or perishable goods logistics, by enabling low-cost, real-time tracking and sensing of items to improve visibility and efficiency.

Energy-efficient computing: IT impacts sustainability in many ways and in 2024 the leading consideration for most IT organisations is their carbon footprint. Compute-intensive applications such as AI training, simulation, optimisation and media rendering, are likely to be the biggest contributors to organisations' carbon footprint as they consume the most energy.

It is expected that starting in the late 2020s, several new computing technologies, such as optical, neuromorphic and novel accelerators, will emerge for special-purpose tasks, such as AI and optimisation, which will use significantly less energy.

Hybrid computing: Hybrid computing combines different computing, storage and network mechanisms to solve computational problems. This form of computing helps organisations explore and solve problems, which helps technologies, such as AI, perform beyond current technological limits. Hybrid computing will be used to create highly efficient transformative innovation environments that perform more effectively than conventional environments.

Spatial computing: Spatial computing digitally enhances the physical world with technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality. This is the next level of interaction between physical and virtual experiences.The use of spatial computing will increase organisations' effectiveness in the next five to seven years through streamlined workflows and enhanced collaboration.

By 2033, Gartner predicts spatial computing will grow to $1.7 trillion, up from $110 billion in 2023.

Polyfunctional robots: Polyfunctional machines have the capability to do more than one task and are replacing task-specific robots that are custom designed to repeatedly perform a single task. The functionality of these new robots improves efficiency and provides a faster return on investment. Polyfunctional robots are designed to operate in a world with humans which will make for fast deployment and easy scalability.

Gartner predicts that by 2030, 80% of humans will engage with smart robots on a daily basis, up from less than 10% today.

Neurological enhancement: Neurological enhancement improves human cognitive abilities using technologies that read and decode brain activity. This technology reads a person's brain by using unidirectional brain-machine interfaces or bidirectional brain-machine interfaces (BBMIs). This has huge potential in three main areas: human upskilling, next-generation marketing and performance. Neurological enhancement will enhance cognitive abilities, enable brands to know what consumers are thinking and feeling, and enhance human neural capabilities to optimise outcomes.

By 2030, Gartner predicts 30% of knowledge workers will be enhanced by, and dependent on, technologies such as BBMIs (both employer- and self-funded) to stay relevant with the rise of AI in the workplace, up from less than 1% in 2024.