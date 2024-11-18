Q3 GDP up 3.0% y/y, above forecast

The Thai economy expanded 3.0% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating the median forecast of 2.6% growth in a Reuters poll of analysts.

On a quarterly basis, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the July-September quarter, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, above the poll forecast of 0.8% growth.

The September quarter figures compared with downwardly revised annual growth of 2.2% and quarterly growth of 0.8% in the June quarter.