Thai rice exports up 20% y/y in first 10 months of 2024

Thai rice exports were up 20% in the January to October period of 2024 compared to the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Thailand exported 8.37 million tonnes of rice in the first 10 months of the year and is expected to export more than 9 million tonnes over the full year, worth $6.4 billion, the ministry said in a statement.