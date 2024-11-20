EEC green light for new medical centre

Mr Chula says wellness tourism is one of the 12 S-curve industries targeted for development in the EEC.

Authorities have approved a plan to develop a medical and health centre in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district to support the government's goal of growing investment in S-curve industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The medical and health centre is slated for 26 rai of land in Pluak Daeng.

"The centre can help promote investment related to medical and health solutions," said Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office.

"We want to see the development of new industries, including healthcare and wellness tourism."

Mr Chula was speaking on Tuesday after a committee meeting on EEC development policy chaired by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Wellness tourism is among the 12 targeted S-curve industries in the EEC, which covers parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao. Other industries include new-generation cars and smart electronics.

The meeting also checked the progress of the smart city project in Chachoengsao. The committee acknowledged compensation payment for farmers on 4,916 rai, which will be developed into the smart city.

Another project in the EEC is the third-phase development of the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong.

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), which oversees the project, said earlier it expects the development to be completed in 2027, ready to serve investment in the EEC.

The development of the port covers a total area of 1,000 rai with an investment budget of 55 billion baht.

Once the infrastructure development is completed, the IEAT will co-develop a new dock to facilitate the transport and storage of liquid goods, including liquefied natural gas.

The deep-sea port is among the major infrastructure development projects in the EEC, which is expected to become the country's high-tech industrial hub.

Other projects include a high-speed rail system linking three airports, U-tapao aviation city and the third-phase development of Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri.