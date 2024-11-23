$100,000 Trump watch a slow seller

Name of US president-elect has gone on everything from steaks to sneakers

Listen to this article

Only 147 solid gold and diamond-encrusted Trump tourbillon timepieces are being offered for sale. (Photo: gettrumpwatches.com)

Donald Trump is returning to the White House after one of the most remarkable political comebacks in US history. His side hustle as the frontman for a fledgling high-end watch brand, however, is less of a success so far.

The majority of the $100,000 wristwatches endorsed by and featuring the name of the US president-elect have yet to be sold. The Swiss maker of the Trump tourbillon watches has so far received orders for more than 10% of the 147 solid gold and diamond-encrusted timepieces for sale on the gettrumpwatches.com website, according to David Gouten, an industry veteran hired by the watchmaker Montrichard to oversee the venture.

“We are working on a new website and things like that to help promote and push it more,” Gouten said in an interview in Switzerland.

The high-end Trump-branded watches gained international attention when they were launched in September. Critics questioned the price tag and asked whether customers might seek political influence.

Brand master

Trump has, for decades, licensed his brand for products bearing his name. There have been Trump steaks, water, real estate seminars, guitars, Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency ventures.

The tourbillon watch is the most expensive of several timepieces introduced with Trump branding. Tourbillons — mechanical additions to increase a watch’s accuracy — have traditionally been reserved for the most expensive timepieces due to their complexity. They’re often displayed on an open-face or cutout watch dial or via see-through glass casebacks.

Montrichard is a private-label manufacturer of watches with operations in Switzerland, Asia and the US. It has made timepieces for the likes of Nivada Grenchen, Vulcain and SpaceOne.

The Trump watches are being sold through a company called BestWatchesonEarth LLC that says on its website that it is based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Representatives of BestWatchesonEarth did not respond to multiple email requests for comment.

To make the Trump Tourbillon watch, Gouten said the cost of materials was at least $25,000 and said the mark-up to $100,000 was well within standard industry practices.

Prospective buyers of the $100,000 Trump watch will need to prove their identity, he said.

“Not everyone can buy the watch. You need to send your passport to check whether or not you can have it,” he said. “They don’t want the products to be used as a political weapon — so, no terrorist-state clients.”

Gouten, who was enlisted for the role in October, said he has yet to meet anyone from BestWatchesonEarth in person.

‘Victory’

Montrichard Group is producing the Trump tourbillon watch as well as other lower-priced models with names that include Crypto President and Fighter. The Swiss newspaper Le Temps first reported that Montrichard was the Trump watchmaker earlier this week.

Chief executive officer Remi Chabrat confirmed in a text message that Montrichard makes the Trump watches but didn’t respond to a question asking where the cheaper models are being produced and how many had been sold.

In 50 years, a tourbillon Trump watch “will really be a collectible product”, Chabrat said in an interview on Nov 11.