High season looking bright for Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai tourism operators are upbeat about robust bookings during December, thanks to a recovery in flights, festive events, and a new golden tiger "star" at Chiang Mai Night Safari.

Punlop Saejew, acting president of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai, said hotel operators are expecting an 80% occupancy rate for December, while some hotels might be able to secure at least 90% during the last two weeks of the year.

Mr Punlop said that this month is typically high season for Chiang Mai, particularly among domestic tourists looking for cool weather in the north.

Chiang Mai Night Safari's golden tiger, named "Ava", has risen to fame over the past few weeks, becoming a social media sensation following the rise of the pygmy hippo Moo Deng.

"Ava" the golden tiger, pictured at Chiang Mai Night Safari. Photo courtesy of Chiang Mai Night Safari's Facebook page

Mr Punlop said the tiger should help attract family groups and young travellers to the province in the same way that Chiang Mai Zoo lured a huge number of local tourists decades ago due to its pandas from China, particularly in terms of attracting busloads of students on field trips.

He said related authorities should tap into this trend to promote tourism in the province throughout the year, but particularly during the low season, when zoos can still be visited as a significant activity.

In December Chiang Mai will hold several interesting events, including a countdown event, a flower festival, a marathon, and concerts.

He said Chiang Mai had already witnessed strong growth since Loy Krathong in the middle of this month, when the airport recorded a new high in daily arrivals, reaching over 35,800.

The Transport Ministry also announced it would increase domestic flights during the week of the New Year holiday to maintain affordable airfares.

The extended hours of airport operation also helped draw more flights and tourists to Chiang Mai, he added.

While the recent travel subsidy known as "Travel North Half-Half" might not significantly stimulate provincial tourism due to its restricted budget, the programme could at least draw public attention to Chiang Mai and other northern provinces.

Given that the next roaming cabinet will be held in Chiang Mai, Mr Punlop said the government should accelerate solving the cross-border smog issue, as the recurring issue might emerge as a pain point for the tourism industry again during this year's high season.

Regarding foreign tourists who died from drinking alcohol contaminated with methanol in Laos, he said this incident should not impact confidence in Thai tourism.

In Chiang Mai, many nightlife and bar operators have already upgraded their services and products to target high-spending tourists, such as with crafted drinks and unique experiences, rather than just cheap alcoholic drinks.

He said Thailand has adopted stricter measures in issuing licences for venues and alcoholic beverages to ensure safer travel for tourists.