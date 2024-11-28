CRC to focus on public service campaigns rather than prices

Ms Piyawan says the company invested 10 million baht in the latest campaign called "Hi! Jai" (giving heart) as part of a four-year marketing project named "Happiness Forward", aiming to elevate the quality of living and promote equity in communities.

Central Retail Corporation (CRC) plans to allocate a higher marketing budget for equity and sustainable campaigns, shifting from price promotion, after its latest initiative raised more than 2.5 million baht for the Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand.

Piyawan Leelasompop, head of corporate marketing at CRC, said the company wanted to focus more on equity marketing going forward.

CRC might reduce the budget for typical "hot price" promotions to pave the way for equity and sustainable initiatives, or it could use some profits generated from pricing campaigns to support those that are meaningful for society, said Ms Piyawan.

She said this strategy can differentiate the company from other online platforms that mostly focus on selling cheap products.

CRC collaborated with Thai artist Somnuek "Parn" Klangnok to feature the character Cocoon to produce a video ad and special art toy to raise funds for children with heart defects at the Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand.

Since March, its content has gained over 21.9 million views, with more than 3.7 million viewers of its promotional video. All 3,500 blind-box art toys and character t-shirts are now sold out.

As the art toy market in Thailand has been growing, the campaign has engaged both youth and clients aged 50-60, Ms Piyawan said. The whole project could raise 2.5 million baht for the foundation.

Ms Piyawan said all nine business units under CRC should have a robust performance at the end of this year, thanks to holiday spending campaigns.

She said Thai consumers would find money for their New Year spending.

CRC also has a strength in its omni-channel, as its physical stores and online platforms can attract both domestic customers and foreign tourists.

She said the government should resume the e-receipt stimulus scheme, which was implemented last year, as it helped to boost sales.

For social campaigns next year, CRC wants to focus on health equity, in a bid to help improve Thailand's healthcare system, where some people still face difficulties in accessing services, said Ms Piyawan.