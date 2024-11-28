SET to use AI to improve market oversight

President says ability to detect irregularities more quickly will boost flagging investor confidence

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plans to use artificial intelligence tools to improve monitoring of listed companies as it grapples with rising instances of corporate fraud.

The adoption of AI will help the bourse more quickly discover any occurrence of irregular share price movements and trading and notify investors, SET president Asadej Kongsiri said on Thursday.

Late warnings and delayed enforcement have been among the reasons for investors’ waning confidence in the Thai stock market, he said.

“There are as many as 300 daily news and reports about listed companies’ possible wrongdoings that we have to monitor,” said Mr Asadej, who assumed the SET presidency on Oct 1.

“AI will certainly ease the supervision staff’s workload and deliver faster warnings.”

Authorities are stepping up measures to improve oversight of the capital market following several high-profile probes involving fraud allegations at companies including Energy Absolute Plc and Stark Corp.

The benchmark SET index continues to lag most of its Southeast Asian peers after corporate scandals, concerns over illegal short selling and a spell of political turmoil dented sentiment earlier in the year.

Mr Asadej also reaffirmed the bourse’s plan to adopt a new programme to boost listed-companies’ valuations and shareholders' returns under its three-year strategy. The companies will receive consultations and advice to improve their operations and communications to attract investor interest, he said.

The exchange will also promote bond and carbon credit trading to help investors expand their options, he said.