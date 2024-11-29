Sansiri confident in Phuket's potential as economic driver

Developer believes the island has become an international draw

The Phuket Pulse Exhibition merges Sansiri Sustainability concepts with Beach Sports x Art Installation. The exhibition runs from Nov 30 to Dec 30 at The Society, Social Space located in the coastal Bangtao area of Phuket.

Sansiri Plc, a leading real estate developer in Thailand, has reaffirmed its commitment to Phuket, emphasising the island's potential as a key strategic hub for driving economic growth.

Uthai Uthaisangsuk, president of Sansiri, highlighted the positive impact of Thailand's visa policy on tourist arrivals, noting that Phuket believes it is high season year-round, with 16 million tourists expected this year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

"Tourism revenue is projected to hit a record 500 billion baht, placing Phuket on par with global destinations such as Miami and Dubai," he said.

"The surge in tourist numbers has also driven demand for real estate in Phuket."

This demand encompasses properties for living, leisure and investment, further accelerating the development of branded residences. These high-end projects cater to the island's affluent international visitors and property investors.

STRATEGIC LOCATION

"Phuket has been a core focus of Sansiri's long-term strategy," said Mr Uthai. "For over 13 years, we have been pioneers in the Phuket residential market, earning trust and becoming an integral part of the island's growth. Moving forward, we will continue to position Phuket as a strategic hub for our business operations."

Sansiri is collaborating to create quality housing in Phuket, with a cumulative project value of more than 26 billion baht. As part of its 2025-2029 five-year plan, the company aims to launch 27 new projects valued at 25 billion baht.

He said significant public and private investments are transforming Phuket into a world-class destination, enhancing its economic value and benefiting nearby provinces through soft power initiatives.

Phuket is on the brink of a transformation, driven by extensive investments in infrastructure to meet rising tourism and economic demands, said Mr Uthai. These include transport enhancements, airport expansions and urban development projects, all aimed at creating a more sustainable and connected future for the island.

Key government initiatives include the expansion of Highway 4027 from Ban Para to Ban Muang Mai into four lanes, along with the construction of a bridge featuring U-turn facilities. With an investment of 650 million baht, the project is slated for completion in July 2026 and should improve traffic flow and connectivity.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand is spearheading groundbreaking projects, including the Kathu-Patong and Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu expressways. Valued at 57.3 billion baht, these projects include Thailand's first mountain tunnel, with construction set to begin in 2025 and operations expected by 2028.

Phuket airport's Phase 2 expansion is expected to increase its passenger capacity from 12.5 million to 18 million annually, lifting the number of flights per hour from 20 to 25. The project is valued at 6.21 billion baht and is scheduled to start in 2026 and be completed by 2029, solidifying Phuket's position as a global travel hub.

Another ambitious project is a seaplane terminal at Phuket airport, set to begin construction in 2025.

In addition, a feasibility study is ongoing for routes connecting Phuket to prominent coastal destinations such as Samui, Pattaya and Hua Hin.

Beyond Phuket, the 80-billion-baht Andaman airport in Phang Nga is expected to handle 22.5 million passengers annually upon completion in 2030-2031, bolstering the region's connectivity and tourism appeal.

PRIVATE SECTOR

Private investments are playing a transformative role in enhancing Phuket's global appeal, with several high-profile developments leading the charge.

Among them is the Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket, a boutique medical facility with an investment of 4.3 billion baht. Scheduled to open in 2026, it will offer advanced diagnostics and wellness services, solidifying Phuket's reputation as a global health hub.

In a similar sector, the renowned Swiss luxury wellness brand Clinique La Prairie has launched its second Thai location in Phuket, while BDMS Wellness Clinic unveiled a six-star wellness centre. These projects highlight Phuket's growing prominence as a premier destination for health and wellness tourism.

Phuket is also evolving into a hub for education and luxury tourism. The island is home to 14 international schools, catering to expatriate and affluent families, alongside four state-of-the-art yacht marinas that provide convenience for high-end tourists, particularly those drawn to marine travel.

These developments position Phuket as a global luxury destination, offering world-class amenities and services tailored to a discerning clientele.

THE SOCIETY

Sansiri recently unveiled The Society, Phuket's first international social space located in the vibrant Bang Tao-Cherng Talay area.

This lifestyle hub integrates diverse experiences, including day-to-night dining infused with local materials and flavours. Highlights include Vamos Spanish Tapas Bar, showcasing Spanish cuisine, and Beans Coffee Roaster offering artisanal coffee.

The space also features co-working areas, a podcast zone, an art exhibition area, and a calendar of year-round lifestyle events.

"The Society embodies Phuket's energy and cultural diversity, bridging the island's iconic beaches with its vibrant urban centres, while connecting with a global audience," said Mr Uthai. "It reflects Sansiri's Connect + Inspire philosophy, designed to foster endless inspiration through unique experiences and design leadership."

Sansiri envisions The Society as a platform to spotlight Phuket's rich local identity on the global stage, aligning with soft power strategies that elevate the province's international status.

The company is also exploring partnerships to integrate southern Thai culture into its initiatives, promoting sustainable growth for local and international communities alike.

"Private investments not only add economic value to Phuket, but also enhance its image as a competitive global city. From tourism and wellness to education and luxury services, Phuket is well-positioned for the future," he said.

With a strategic blend of government-backed infrastructure projects and private sector innovation, Phuket is redefining itself as a world-class destination.

Sansiri's forward-thinking investments reaffirm its commitment to shaping the island's future while driving sustainable growth, said Mr Uthai.