30% of tourists to Japan experienced overtourism problems in 2024

Tourists from foreign countries play "Pokemon Go" during the opening day of the four-day international festival for the popular smartphone game in Sendai, northeastern Japan, on May 30, 2024. (Photo: Kyodo)

TOKYO - Over 30% of foreign tourists to Japan experienced problems associated with overtourism during their trips in 2024 and more than 60% said they are willing to accept higher charges as a way to ease congestion and protect natural and cultural resources, according to a recent survey.

The survey of 7,796 foreigners about their travel plans and experiences, jointly conducted by the Development Bank of Japan and the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation and released in October, found that congestion of tourist destinations was the most common problem, with 32% of respondents saying they experienced it during their stay.

The result compares to 30% in the 2019 survey conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic. The second most popular response in the multiple answer question was bad manners such as littering and entering restricted areas.

In the survey conducted online from July 8 to July 18 on individuals aged 20 to 79 across Asia, Britain, France, the United States and Australia, 63% said they would accept higher charges at tourist destinations and other facilities in Japan if they would help ease congestion and protect those cites, up from 43% in 2019.

The survey also showed the potential of rural tourism, with 97% of respondents who have visited or plan to visit Japan expressing interest in going to regional areas of Japan but less than 10% of them having actually travelled to such places.

Among those who have plans to visit Japan, 72% want to see the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka. Of those wanting to see the event, 42% said the expo will be the main reason for their travel to Japan.