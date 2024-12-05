Phuket unfazed by threats against Israelis

Listen to this article

Tourists relax on a beach in Phuket. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Israel's warning of a terrorist threat against Israeli citizens in the region should not impact Phuket, a popular destination for Israeli tourists, as safety and security measures have been tightened, according to the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).

A recent news report revealed Israel's National Council warned of a terrorism threat in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, after the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, advisory chairman for the PTA, said during the past two years of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Phuket has consistently welcomed visitors of all nationalities and never encountered a negative tourism atmosphere.

He said local security agencies would remain on alert for any warning.

Phuket has multiple CCTVs across the island, while tourists are screened at airport immigration. There are consistent patrols by sea conducted by the Royal Thai Navy's 3rd area command.

Many Phuket hotels during the high season should record robust bookings, with overbooking at some properties, said Mr Bhummikitti.

PTA president Thaneth Tantipiriyakij said Phuket's provincial police and tourist police also added more personnel at popular spots.

Israeli flag carrier El Al still operates direct flights from Tel Aviv to Phuket as usual without any cancellations during the cool season.

"The major obstacle for Phuket tourism is the sluggish development of public infrastructure, not terrorism threats," said Mr Bhummikitti.

He was referring to the lack of sufficient budget to fund infrastructure, which caters to both locals and foreign tourists amid rapid urbanisation.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Phuket office, during the first 10 months of the year, the island welcomed more than 10 million visitors, both local and international tourists, generating roughly 390 billion baht.

Israelis arriving via direct flights at Phuket airport tallied around 57,000 during the first 10 months of 2024, down slightly from 60,000 year-on-year.

Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, director of TAT's Phuket office, said the island should post a new tourism revenue high of 450-500 billion baht this year, exceeding the record of 440 billion in 2019.

Mr Lerdchai said Phuket's demand remains resilient despite geopolitical conflicts, as the tourism market is quite diverse.

For instance, he said Phuket airport recently increased flights from Australia and Saudi Arabia.