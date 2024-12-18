Chevron Tests Drones for Safer Gulf Operations

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. has successfully completed a proof of concept using unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to enhance safety and security in petroleum production. The trial was conducted at the North Pailin field in the Gulf of Thailand using technology from Skyller Solutions Co., Ltd, or Skyller, an expert in asset inspection solutions utilising unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, or drones with Chevron's design and planning, the test in September confirmed the feasibility of deploying drones for petroleum exploration and production in the Gulf.

Approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and other relevant agencies, this marks the first official drone test of its kind in Thailand. The trial involved Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, utilising drones equipped with real-time imaging cameras capable of detecting anomalies such as leaks and operational issues in wellhead platforms situated far out. This allows for quicker inspection and response in case of unsafe conditions of operations or equipment, leaks, and other risks. The technology will enable the company to plan and manage petroleum production with enhanced efficiency and safety for personnel, while also reducing carbon emissions from transportation.

Chatit Huayhongtong, President of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., said, “For over 60 years, Chevron has continuously invested in innovations to meet the challenges of supplying energy to Thailand. Technology plays a key role in making energy production more affordable, reliable, and ever cleaner. This recent success was a collaborative effort, with design and development by the Chevron team in Thailand and technological contributions from Skyller, which is also a Thai company. We are delighted with the results, which open the door to further testing and eventually integrating this technology into our actual operations to boost Thailand’s petroleum production capabilities, both in terms of safety and environmental impact.”

As a leader in technological innovation and operational excellence, Chevron remains committed to developing and implementing new technologies to meet Thailand’s energy needs. The company is going to use the findings of this test to prepare for a second proof of concept, slated for 2025.