Centara unveils new Lost World features

The Lost World Adventure Land theme park delivers aerial obstacle courses, a three-level playground with thrilling slides, a trampoline zone, and a dinosaur bone excavation site, allowing for exploration and unforgettable family moments.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is bringing new life to its iconic Lost World-themed property as Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya introduces captivating new features this month.

This family destination welcomes visitors to an immersive experience with new facilities designed for guests of all ages.

The resort features four new water park zones. Volcano Island has dramatic eruptions and light displays, while the Giant Slider, interactive Jungle Water Park, and serene Misty Forest each provide unique aquatic adventures.

The Lost World Adventure Land theme park offers aerial obstacle courses, a three-level playground with thrilling slides, a trampoline zone, and a dinosaur bone excavation site -- making it an oasis for exploration and unforgettable family moments.

The resort's 555 newly renovated ocean-facing rooms and suites blend the adventurous Lost World theme with modern comfort, offering breathtaking Gulf of Thailand vistas.

Guests can enjoy an array of delectable dining options, including the Coast Beach Club & Bistro, which offers a new standard for beach clubs in Pattaya, as well as a newly designed lounge bar and a stunning new rooftop haven to suit every palate and preference.

A variety of activities and amenities await, including the innovative, kid-focused Candy Spa and award-winning SPA Cenvaree.

As the hotel completes its revamp, from now until Dec 27 guests booking stays from Dec 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 can enjoy complimentary entrance to Lost World Adventure Land for two children under 12 years, along with a 1,000-baht dining credit at Coast Beach Club & Bistro and a 500-baht Candy Spa Experience credit.

Guests also receive daily breakfast for two adults and access to special rates for optional private speedboat excursions to nearby Koh Lan island for up to eight passengers.