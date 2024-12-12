Korean Air buys majority stake in rival Asiana Airlines

South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air has bought a majority stake in rival Asiana Airlines for $1 billion. (Photo: Asiana Airlines)

South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air said on Thursday it had bought a majority stake in rival Asiana Airlines for $1 billion, making it the effective owner four years after first expressing its takeover intentions.

With the acquisition of a 63.88% stake, Korean Air said it had invested 1.5 trillion won in the merger, "making Asiana Airlines a subsidiary" of the company.

The move will create Asia's second-biggest airline group based on capacity, after Singapore Air, according to Bloomberg News.

The final phase of the tie-up follows the European Union's approval in February, granted on the condition that the flag carrier divests Asiana's global cargo freighter business as part of antitrust measures.

The approval was also contingent on Korean Air making "necessary assets" available to South Korean rival T'way Air to launch operations on four overlapping routes: Barcelona, Frankfurt, Paris, and Rome.

"With Asiana Airlines as its subsidiary, Korean Air will strengthen the national aviation industry's competitiveness, enhance Incheon Airport's hub capabilities, and expand its global network reach," the airline said in a press release.

It described the merger as a "strategic milestone for Korea's aviation industry".

Asiana Airlines will convene a shareholders meeting in January to appoint a new board of directors appointed by the parent Korean Air, it said.

It added that there would be no workforce restructuring during the integration, with employees in overlapping roles "reassigned within the organisation".

Korean Air currently operates a fleet of 158 aircraft with more than 20,000 employees, serving 115 cities in 40 countries.