Cross border e-commerce in crosshairs

The International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) will propose to the Ministry of Commerce the strategic use of cross border e-commerce (CBEC) to assist SMEs in expanding exports to the Chinese market.

Wimon Punkong, deputy executive director (academic) of ITD, said the institute has been working with various partners to publish findings from a project designed to enhance the capabilities of SMEs in utilising CBEC for the Chinese market.

The findings indicate that CBEC offers SMEs a new opportunity to enhance their market presence in China through cross-border e-commerce.

Partners include the China Intelligence Centre, the College of Arts, Media and Technology at Chiang Mai University, and the Federation of Thai Industries' (FTI) Asean and logistics division.

The study reveals that in 2023, China CBEC imports reached 548.3 billion yuan (about 2.7 trillion baht) with projections of a double-digit growth rate for 2024.

Imports include branded products, personal care products, snacks, cosmetics, food supplements, fashion items and handicrafts.

Over 1,500 Harmonised System (HS) codes on the positive list are eligible for importation via CBEC pilot zones across China. These products benefit from customs duties and reduced VAT, set at 70% of the standard rate along with waived import licences that simplify the process.

"Thai SMEs can take advantage of the CBEC channel to access the Chinese market more efficiently compared to traditional trade," Mr Wimon said.

He added that high-potential products for this channel are fresh fruits, processed agricultural products, processed foods, health foods and future foods, and high-value items such as jewellery and accessories, cultural products and soft power-related products.

The FTI's Asean and logistics division recommends utilising road and rail transport routes for CBEC to support Thailand's position as a CBEC hub for China-Asean trade.

It proposes the setting up CBEC fulfilment centres in the provinces in the Northern Economic Corridor and Northeastern Economic Corridor.

Potential locations include Chiang Rai's Chiang Khong district, 220 kilometres from China, as well as Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, which are connected to China via R3A, the Laos-China Railway and the R12 and R9 routes.

It recommended the adoption of the Chinese model for CBEC pilot zones, with Chiang Khong being the area with the greatest potential. Initially, it could serve as a showroom and warehouse, with an estimated initial investment of 10 million baht in 2025 via public-private partnerships, including the involvement of the Customs Department.

SMEs looking to sell via Chinese CBEC platforms would require express logistics to ensure delivery within seven days, which is faster than the current schedule.

Furthermore, the Bank of Thailand and the Chinese government need to discuss baht-yuan transactions of essential products.