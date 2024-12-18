Bank of Thailand leaves interest rate unchanged
text size
Business
General

Bank of Thailand leaves interest rate unchanged

Decision widely expected as central bank chief had said earlier rate cut was not the start of a trend

PUBLISHED : 18 Dec 2024 at 14:16

WRITER: Reuters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

The Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, after delivering a surprise cut at its previous meeting in October.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate at 2.25% at its final meeting of 2024.

All but two of 30 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the key rate would be held steady this week. The two outliers had expected a 25 basis-point cut on Wednesday.

The median forecast in the poll was that rates would be cut by 25 basis points by mid-2025.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING