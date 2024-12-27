Unwind and Dine: Festive Indulgence at The Peninsula Bangkok

Perched along the iconic Chao Phraya River, The Peninsula Bangkok offers a seamless blend of luxury, wellness, and gastronomy, making it the perfect urban sanctuary for every occasion.

Wellness Elevated

At its heart, The Peninsula Bangkok champions holistic well-being. The Peninsula Spa, housed in a stunning Thai colonial-style building, provides a haven of tranquillity with treatments designed to rejuvenate body and mind. Signature experiences, like the 90-minute "Essential Mind" spa programme, incorporate Tibetan-inspired therapies and essential oils for deep relaxation.

Active guests can partake in sunrise yoga, Muay Thai, Pilates, or daily complimentary wellness classes, including aquafit and mindfulness breathing. Cultural arts workshops and meditation sessions add a mindful touch, connecting guests to Thai heritage and their inner selves.

Culinary Excellence

The Peninsula Bangkok is a gastronomic paradise. At Mei Jiang, authentic Cantonese dishes are crafted with precision, while Thiptara, nestled in lush gardens, offers authentic Thai cuisine in enchanting riverside pavilions.

The River Cafe & Terrace provides a vibrant all-day dining experience with live cooking stations and sweeping river views, while The Lobby serves the iconic Afternoon Tea, enhanced by live music and timeless elegance.

A Day to Remember

Begin your day with yoga as the sun rises over the river, followed by breakfast at The River Cafe & Terrace. Spend the day immersed in wellness or a transformative spa treatment, then end with a dining experience to remember at one of the hotel’s acclaimed restaurants.

The Peninsula Bangkok offers a distinctive blend of renewal, relaxation, and exquisite experiences, perfect for festive celebrations and any occasion. Let your holiday moments sparkle with wellness and indulgence in the heart of Bangkok.

The Peninsula Bangkok

333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Tel +66 (2) 020 2888

Email: reservationpbk@peninsula.com