US Amazon workers strike amid Christmas rush

Impact expected to be limited as unions represent just 1% of staff at e-commerce giant

A worker handles products on Cyber Monday at an Amazon.com fulfillment centre in Robbinsville, New Jersey on Nov 27, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Amazon.com workers at seven centres in the United States walked off the job early on Thursday during the holiday shopping rush, aiming to pressure the retailer into contract talks with their union.

Warehouse workers in cities including New York, Atlanta and San Francisco are taking part in the “largest” strike against Amazon, said the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 10,000 workers at 10 of the company’s facilities.

The company, however, said it does not expect any effect on its operations during one of the busiest times of the year.

Unions represent only about 1% of the workforce of Amazon, one of the largest companies in the US by market value, and it has multiple locations in many metro areas.

The union had given Amazon a Dec 15 deadline to begin negotiations and warehouse workers had recently voted to authorise a strike.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” Teamsters’ general president Sean O’Brien said late on Wednesday.

“We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it. This strike is on them.”

The retailer’s shares were trading 1.5% higher in premarket hours, a sign that investors do not expect a big disruption from the strike.

The Teamsters have “intentionally misled the public” and “threatened, intimidated and attempted to coerce” employees and third-party drivers to join them, an Amazon spokesperson said on Thursday.

Observers said Amazon was unlikely to come to the table to bargain as that could open the door to more union actions. It employs more than 1.5 million people globally and has said it prefers direct relationships with workers.

Still, the company has responded to recent organisation efforts with legal challenges. Amazon has filed objections with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over a 2022 union vote in the New York City borough of Staten Island, alleging bias among agency officials.

It also challenged the constitutionality of the board in a federal lawsuit filed in September.

Earlier this year, the company announced a $2.1-billion investment to raise pay for fulfillment and transport employees in the US, increasing base wages for employees by at least $1.50 to around $22 per hour, a roughly 7% increase.