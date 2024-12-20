Stellar year for Grab's ride-hailing, delivery services

Grab, a leading super-app in Southeast Asia, has unveiled its year-end statistics for on-demand transport and delivery services in Thailand.

Grab's ride-hailing services remained popular in 2024 among both Thais and foreigners, especially the new GrabCar Saver, which posted growth of more than 400% in key cities.

The viral Moo Deng sensation not only attracted foreign tourists to Thailand, but also increased ride-hailing trips to Khao Kheow Open Zoo by 267%.

Grab's price transparency and convenience attracted lots of foreign tourists, with ride-hailing trips to and from the country's airports increasing by 67%. The top five nationalities using Grab this year were Singaporeans, Malaysians, Chinese, Indonesians and Vietnamese.

Shopping attractions remained a popular destination, with Iconsiam, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, Khao San Road and Chatuchak Market being the most-visited spots in this category.

New entrants such as EmSphere, a lifestyle mall on Sukhumvit, also gained traction among international users of the app.

Government efforts to promote secondary cities spurred ride-hailing demand in Chiang Rai, Tak, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and Phitsanulok, with usage growing by 90%.

The company's Advance Booking feature surged in popularity, especially for airport rides, while use of the Grab EV Rides feature rose 200%.

Thai food remained the top choice for food delivery, with budget-friendly dishes such as som tum, fried chicken, Hainanese chicken rice, grilled pork skewers, and pork-based dishes leading the charts.

The popularity of Moo Deng drove orders of pork dishes such as Thai stewed pork belly with eggs to increase by 38% in September, according to Grab.

In the beverage category, iced americano led the way with 5 million cups sold, followed by Thai iced tea, particularly the viral Slurpee Thai tea, along with iced espresso, matcha latte and bubble tea.

Trending Items

The viral and adorable Butterbear mascot pushed sales to rise by a staggering 1,200%.

Imported premium fruit tea brands such as Jian Cha, Chagee and Naixue gained in popularity, growing by 10 times, with cheese cream grape tea being a standout item, according to Grab.

Inspired by trends such as Erewhon smoothies from the US, Oh! Juice smoothie sales skyrocketed 400% over a three-month period.

Meanwhile, the viral Dubai Chocolate bar packed with pistachios and knafeh, as well as pistachio-infused desserts from brands such as The Rolling Pinn, recorded unprecedented demand, with a 20-fold increase in growth, according to Grab.