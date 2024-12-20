Trump threatens tariffs If EU doesn’t buy more US oil and gas

Listen to this article

Donald Trump attends the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the United States, on July 15, 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON — United States President-elect Donald Trump has threatened the European Union (EU) with tariffs if its member countries do not buy more American oil and gas.

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large-scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!," he said on Truth Social.

The US is the world's largest producer of crude oil and the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG buyers — including the EU and Vietnam — have already talked about purchasing more fuel from the US, in part to deter the threat of tariffs.

EU officials and member states have been bracing for a trade offensive ever since Trump's election victory last month.

The bloc was largely caught off-guard in 2017 when Trump, citing national security concerns in his previous term as president, levied tariffs on European steel and aluminium. Since then, the EU has reinvented its trade doctrine and expanded its toolbox, giving it a range of options to counter coercive practices.

"We are well-prepared for the possibility that things will become different with a new US administration," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Italy in late November. "If the new US administration pursues an 'America first' policy in the sectors of climate or trade, then our response will be 'Europe united.'"

The EU's new anti-coercion instrument strengthens trade defences and enables the commission to impose tariffs or other punitive measures in response to such politically motivated restrictions.

The EU also adopted a so-called foreign subsidies regulation, which allows the commission to prevent foreign companies that receive unfair state handouts from participating in public tenders or merger-and-acquisition deals in the bloc, among other measures.

Trump has multiple grievances against the EU and has criticised Europe for not spending enough on defence and for the US-EU trade deficit. He once referred to Brussels, the seat of the EU institutions, as a hellhole, and more recently he said he had once told a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) member that he had let Russia do "whatever the hell they want" to it if it did not hit defence spending targets.

Trump has threatened tariffs against countries from China to Canada and is particularly focused on nations that have trade deficits with the US. Europe is already the top destination for American LNG, with more than half of the deliveries going to the continent last year.

The United States has also become a major exporter of crude oil over the past decade or so, sending so-called light as well as medium density varieties to Canada as well as countries across Europe and Asia.