US lawmakers avert government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Friday night, prior to a vote to approve a stopgap funding measure to avoid a US government shutdown. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives passed funding to keep the US government operating until mid-March just hours before a midnight shutdown deadline, capping a tumultuous two days in which two earlier plans collapsed.

The 366-34 vote on Friday evening sends the legislation to the Senate, where Republicans Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said they expected the stopgap measure would pass on Saturday night Washington time.

President Joe Biden would sign the measure into law as soon as he receives it, according to a White House statement.

The government moved ahead with shutdown preparations on Friday, notifying federal workers earlier in the day they might be furloughed, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. While key services such as law enforcement, air traffic control and airport screening would continue, the workers would temporarily go without pay.

The late turmoil over a short-term spending package that had been expected to be relatively free of drama vividly demonstrated both President-elect Donald Trump’s power over fellow Republicans and its limits.

Republican lawmakers quickly abandoned a bipartisan deal that House Speaker Mike Johnson had carefully negotiated after Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk attacked it in dozens of social media posts on Wednesday.

But then a new funding package tailored to meet Trump’s demand that the national debt limit be waived or raised before he takes office failed when 38 Republican conservatives refused to go along.

Along with keeping open the government, the funding package includes more than $100 billion in aid for natural disaster victims and farmers.

Musk publicly backed the funding package as the House began voting.

“The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances,” Musk said on his social media platform X. “It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces.”

Johnson said on his way into the chamber to vote that he had a “great” conversation with Musk shortly beforehand.