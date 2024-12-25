Grande Asset's Hyatt sale sets record

Though the tourism sector may fall short of the government's target for arrivals this year, despite recording more than 33 million arrivals in the first 11 months, the hospitality sector's performance has been ignited countrywide, especially in the gateway city of Bangkok.

In November, a major hotel sale took place when Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit was sold by SET-listed Grande Asset Hotels and Property to Grand Residence International for 5.05 billon baht.

According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), this was Thailand's largest single asset hotel transaction on record. The deal was a rarity in Bangkok's tightly-held grade-A hospitality market, noted the consultancy.

Properties in such prime central business district locations are highly sought after as they attract significant interest from long-term and strategic investors, said JLL.

According to Grande Asset, it sold key assets used in the operations of the 31-storey Hyatt hotel and The Allez Mall, which included three plots of land located on Sukhumvit Soi 13.

The land assets sold cover roughly three rai, while the sale included all buildings constructed on the property, as well as all movable assets currently used in the day-to-day operations of the hotel and mall.

The sale generated cash for repayment of outstanding loans and reduced the burden from interest expenses, as well as providing funds for investment and the development of current and new projects that align with Grande Asset's business plan.

SET-listed developer Property Perfect, the parent company of Grande Asset, said revenue from the hotel business rose in the third quarter, unlike its residential development businesses.

Grande Asset is also planning to sell the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, its five-star property located by the Chao Phraya River, for 6 billion baht in 2025 in order to strengthen its financial position.